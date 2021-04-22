Generals get past Point Pleasant, 54-40

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The wrong time for an off night.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team was held to a season-low in points, as the third-seeded Big Blacks fell to second-seeded host Winfield 54-40 in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Wednesday in Putnam County.

Point Pleasant (8-11) scored a dozen points in the opening quarter, its best offensive stanza of the night, but trailed 14-12 eight minutes into play. Each team marked eight points in the second period, and Winfield (12-5) went into the break on top 22-20.

The Generals outscored PPHS 16-to-11 in the third period and headed into the finale on top 38-31. WHS then sealed the 54-40 win with a 16-to-9 spurt, securing the spot in Friday’s sectional final.

For the game, the Big Blacks made 17 field goals, including three triples, while hitting 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) foul shots. Meanwhile, the hosts made 18 two-pointers, four trifectas, and 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) freebies.

PPHS senior Hunter Bush connected on 10 field goals and led the guests with 23 points. Malik Butler and Eric Chapman scored six apiece, while Kyelar Morrow came up with five points in the season finale.

WHS junior Seth Shilot led all-scorers with 26 points on 11 field goals. Carson Crouch was next with nine points, followed by Daven Wall with six, Thomas Morris with four and Tanner Laughery with three. Cody Griffith, Joey Gress and Ethan Kincaid rounded out the winning tally with two points each.

Winfield also claimed a regular season win over PPHS, escaping ‘the Dungeon’ with a 64-56 victory on March 17.

PPHS had only been held under 50 one other time this season, a 56-41 loss in the second game of the season at Mingo Central.

