Lady Eagles double up Fed Hock

The Eastern softball team blasted four home runs and had a pair of six-run innings en route to a 14-7 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking. The Lady Lancers (3-6, 1-5 TVC Hocking) led 5-0 after three hits, two errors and two walks in the top of the second. Eastern (5-4, 5-1) got on the board with a two-run home run by Kelsey Roberts, and then took the lead with with a grand slam from Tessa Rockhold with two outs in the bottom of the second. The hosts increased their lead to 12-5 after three hits, an error and four free passes in the fourth inning. Megan Maxon and Ella Carleton hit solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings respectively, with Federal Hocking scoring its final two runs in between. Carleton was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six in six innings. Alexis Wilkes took the pitching loss for FHHS, striking out three. Rockhold, Maxon, Roberts and Carleton each added another hit to go with their home runs. Rockhold drove in a game-best five runs, while Roberts had four RBIs. Maxon and Carleton tied for a team-best with three runs scored each. Wilkes led FHHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Southern 9, Ravenswood 3

The Southern softball team claimed its second win in as many nights, defeating non-conference host Ravenswood 9-3 in Jackson County. The Lady Tornadoes (6-8) led 3-0 after an RBI single by Kassidy Chaney and a two-run double by Ally Shuler in the top of the first. The Red Devilettes (2-5) tied the game at three, scoring once in the first inning and twice in the third. SHS responded with a four-run fourth inning, however, highlighted by a two-run double by Chaney. Southern capped off the 9-3 win with two runs in the top of the seventh. Lexi Smith struck out two and was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for SHS. Jamie Naylor took the pitching loss in a complete game for RHS, striking out five. Leading the Purple and Gold at the plate, Chaney was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in, while Lily Allen went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Reaygan Tribett and Emily Curtis led the hosts with two hits and a run apiece.

Portsmouth 5, Gallia Academy 3

Gallia Academy established a 3-0 lead midway through three innings, but host Portsmouth scored five unanswered runs and held on for a 5-3 softball victory Tuesday evening in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Blue Angels (5-10, 3-3 OVC) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a 2-out, 2-RBI single from Grace Truance, then Addy Burke scored on a passed ball in the fourth for a 3-run edge. An error and a bases-loaded hit batsman allowed the Lady Trojans to close the gap down to 3-2 through four complete, then Madison Perry flipped the lead with a 2-run homer to start the fifth. Born both reached on and scored on separate errors to complete the 3-run fifth for a 5-3 contest. The Blue Angels outhit the hosts by an 8-5 margin, but also committed six of the 11 errors in the contest. Truance and Bailie Young led GAHS with two hits apiece, while Perry led Portsmouth with two safeties.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.