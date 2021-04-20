Waterford tops Tornadoes, 9-1

The Southern baseball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford 9-1 at Star Mill Park. The Wildcats led 2-0 after two hits and two errors in the top of the first inning, and then scored two more after one hit in fourth. WHS pulled away with four runs on three hits in the top of the fifth, and then plated one more in the seventh. Southern (6-2, 3-2 TVC Hocking) left five runners on base through the first six innings, and ended the shut out bid in the bottom of the seventh, with Tanner Lisle scoring on a two-out single by Derek Griffith. Kolton Zimmer was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Waterford, striking out three. Ryan Laudermilt took the pitching loss, striking out three over five innings. Will Wickline pitched the final two frames for SHS, striking out four. Arrow Drummer led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 2-for-3. Jacob Huffman paced the guests, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Belpre 1, Eastern 0

A pair of pitching gems resulted in the Belpre baseball team defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Eastern 1-0 in Meigs County. The Golden Eagles (6-5, 2-3 TVC Hocking) scored the game’s lone run in the top of the third, when Evan Wells singled home Matt Bayne after a pair of two-out errors. Eastern (5-2-1, 3-2) left a total of five runners stranded on base, reaching scoring position in the first, third and fourth innings. Noah Fullerton was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six in a complete game shut out. Matthew Blanchard took the pitching loss after striking out 15 and walking none in a complete game. Brayden Smith led the Eagles with two hits, while Blanchard, Trey Hill, Preston Thorla and Jace Bullington added a hit apiece. Wells went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the guests.

Gallia Academy 5, Fairland 3

The Blue Devils notched their fourth consecutive win and moved back above the .500 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play Monday with a 5-3 win over visiting Fairland. Gallia Academy (5-7, 4-3 OVC) led wire-to-wire and built leads of 3-0 through three innings and 5-0 after four complete, with the Dragons adding the final three runs late in the game. Grant Bryan — who led GAHS with three hits and two RBIs — provided the eventual game-winner with an RBI single in the third that allowed Trent Johnson to score for a 1-0 edge. Colton Roe went 6-plus innings and allowed three runs, eight hits and four walks while striking out four for the winning decision. Roe was also 2-for-3 at the plate and scored once. The Blue Devils were outhit 9-7 overall, but FHS also committed the only three errors of the game. Both Dacota Chapman and Cooper Cummings paced the Dragons with two hits apiece.

Wahama 11, Buffalo 0

The Wahama baseball team started its campaign in style, defeating non-conference host Buffalo 11-0 in Putnam County. The White Falcons (1-0) were held scoreless for the first two innings, but broke through with six runs on five hits in the top of the sixth. Two more came home after a pair of hits in the fourth, and then a ninth White Falcon crossed the plate the following inning. Wahama capped off the 11-0 victory with two runs on three hits in the seventh. Ethyn Barnitz was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 16 batters in six no-hit innings for WHS. Bryce Zuspan pitched the final frame and struck out one. Jacob Bradley took the loss in four innings for the hosts, striking out four. Drew Fowler led the White Falcon offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in. Trey Ohlinger was 2-for-4 with a game-best three runs scored, Barnitz was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Zachary Fields and Chandler McClanahan both singled twice, scored once and drove in a run, while Aaron Henry singled once, scored twice and drove in two. Bryce Downey and A.J. Kido each singled once for Buffalo.

