Point tennis opens season with wins

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A good start to a new season.

Both the boys and girls tennis teams at Point Pleasant picked up a pair of wins on Thursday during a non-conference match at Sissonville High School.

The Lady Knights dropped only one singles and one doubles contest en route to a 5-2 victory, while the Black Knights claimed two singles and one doubles victory en route to a perfect 3-0 mark.

Grace Teichman defeated Haylea Vaught 8-1 in first singles, while Annabelle Shrader was an 8-0 winner over Afton Myers in second singles.

Zoe Enos dropped a 9-7 decision to Madison Deweese in third singles, while McKenzie Leonard posted an 8-3 win over Sydney Blaylock in fourth singles.

Teichman and Shrader earned an 8-1 win in first doubles over Vaught and Myers. Enos and Leonard also won 8-3 over Deweese and Blaylock in second doubles.

The Sissonville duo of Katlyn Clendenin and Abby Summer won a 10-8 tiebreaker in the third set and posted a 9-8 victory over Chloe Sellers and Lily Neeal in third doubles.

Luke Blain and Joseph Milhoan claimed an 8-1 win the lone boys’ double match. Blain won 8-1 in first singles and Milhoan was an 8-0 winner in second singles.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

