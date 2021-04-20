Point teams 3rd at Dick Dunlap Classic

Point Pleasant came away with a pair of third place finishes in the boys and girls standings Friday at the 2021 Dick Dunlap Classic held at Winfield High School.

The Lady Knights came away with five top-2 finishes en route to a third place effort of 70 points. Winfield won the girls title with 179 points, while Hurricane was third out of nine teams with 112 points.

Addy Cottrill won a pair of events for PPHS in the shot put (37 feet, 8 inches) and discus (113-0) events. Elicia Wood captured titles in both the 300-meter hurdles (49.24 seconds) and high jump (5-4) competitions while also placing second in the 100m hurdles (16.99).

The Black Knights had three event champions and as many second place finishes en route to a third place finish of 97.5 points in the boys meet. Winfield won the team title with 139 points, with Hurricane taking runner-up honors in the 10-team field with 99 points.

Jonathan Griffin won the 400m dash with a mark of 52.64 seconds. The quartet of Griffin, Gavin Jeffers, Trey Peck and Preston Taylor also won the 4x100m relay (46.00) and placed second in the 4x200m relay (1:42.23) competitions.

Cael McCutcheon won the pole vault with a cleared height of 13 feet and was also second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10.5 inches.

The foursome of McCutcheon, Brayden Wise, Luke Derenberger and Ian Wood ended up as the 4x110m shuttle hurdles runner-up with a mark of 1:08.56.

Wahama, GAHS compete at Russ Parsons

Both Gallia Academy and Wahama took part in the annual Russ Parsons Invitational held Saturday at Parkersburg High School.

The Blue Angels placed seventh out of 11 teams in the girls field with 56 points, while the Lady Falcons shared 10th place honors with Parkersburg South with six points. Buchtel won the girls title with 92 points and Morgantown followed with 78 points.

GAHS had a trio of event champions, which included all three of its top-2 finishes on the day. WHS did not have a single placer in the top three of any event.

Sarah Watts won the 3200m run with a time of 11:29.44, while Callie Wilson claimed the pole vault championship with a clearance of 10 feet, 6 inches. Chanee Cremeens also won the shot put title for Gallia Academy with a heave of 33 feet and one-quarter inch.

Abbie Lieving accounted for all six Wahama points after placing fourth in the high jump (4-8) and fifth in the long jump (14-9).

Morgantown won the boys championship with 115 points, with Parkersburg ending up as runner-up in the 10-team field with 104 points. The Blue Devils (7) and White Falcons (3) were respectively in the last two team spots.

Blake Skidmore had the top finish for GAHS after placing fourth in the high jump with a cleared height of six feet. Daunevyn Woodson accumulated the rest of Gallia Academy’s points by finishing fifth in the 100m dash (11.46) and sixth in the 200m dash (23.96).

Rowen Gerlach accounted for all three Wahama points after placing fifth in the shot put (40-0.5) and sixth in the discus (118-0).

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Dick Dunlap Classic and Russ Parsons Invitational held this past weekend.

