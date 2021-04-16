Thursday diamond roundup

Softball

Point Pleasant 15, Spring Valley 4

Point Pleasant overcame a 3-0 deficit through three innings by scoring 15 times in their final two plate appearances en route to a 15-4 win over host Spring Valley on Thursday. The Lady Knights (2-1) erupted for six scores and took a 6-3 edge headed into the home half of the fourth. Emma Sowder scored on a Jenna Christopher squeeze bunt, allowing the Lady Timberwolves to close back to within 6-4 through four complete. PPHS sent a dozen batters to the plate in the fifth, which resulted in nine runs on eight hits and an error. Kylie Price belted a 2-run homer and Rylee Cochran capped the 9-run outburst with a grand slam to left-center field. Nine different Lady Knights had at least one safety, with Cochran leading the way with three hits and five RBIs. Price added two hits and four RBIs, while Julia Parsons, Havin Roush, Madilyn Keefer and Krysten Stroud also provided two hits each. Christopher paced SVHS with two hits. Bailey Adkins also hit a 2-run homer in the bottom of the third.

Ironton 12, Gallia Academy 2

Visiting Ironton led 6-0 through two innings, 9-0 after six innings and was ahead by as many as a dozen runs before Gallia Academy rallied for two scores in the home half of the seventh on Thursday night before falling 12-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference softball game at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Gallia County. The Blue Angels (4-6, 2-2 OVC) got an RBI groundout from Preslee Reed that allowed Paige Harrison to score the hosts first run, then Jenna Harrison belted a solo homer with two away to eventually wrap up the 10-run setback. The Lady Fighting Tigers produced twice as many hits (14-7) as GAHS and had four different players produce multi-hit games. Keagan Moore, who fanned 11 and walked one in seven innings in the circle, also went 4-for-5 and knocked in three runs. Kirsten Williams added two hits and drove in four RBIs, while Brammer added three hits to the winning cause. Jenna Harrison paced the Blue Angels with two hits and an RBI.

Baseball

Spring Valley 5, Point Pleasant 4

A bases-loaded balk with two outs allowed Elijah Dixon to come home with the eventual game-winning run Thursday as visiting Spring Valley claimed an 8-inning, 5-4 victory over Point Pleasant. The Big Blacks (1-1) never led, but overcame a 4-2 deficit by scoring twice in the home half of the seventh to force extra innings. Riley Oliver reached on an error and later scored on an Isaac Craddock single, then Evan Roach scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed Tanner Mitchell to reach safely for a 4-all contest. Craddock also doubled in both Oliver and Roach in the third to knot things up at 2-all. The Timberwolves (3-0) loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with the aid of two walks and a hit batter. SVHS also tacked on a run apiece in the fourth and seventh frames to double their lead out to 4-2. Craddock led PPHS with two hits and three RBIs, with Kyelar Morrow adding two safeties. Bryson Hayton and Hank Hinchman paced Spring Valley with two hits apiece.

Ironton St. Joseph 4, River Valley 2

Host Ironton St. Joseph broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the home half of the sixth and eventually held on to claim a 4-2 victory over River Valley on Thursday in a non-conference matchup. The Raiders and Flyers were deadlocked in a pitcher’s duel through 5-plus innings, but ISJHS broke through in the sixth as J.C. Damron laid down a bases-loaded bunt. Damron beat out the throw as Jimmy Mahlmeister came home with the eventual game-winner for a 1-0 cushion. An error, a wild pitch and another error led to the remaining three St. Joe runs. Blaine Cline singled home both Joel Horner and Mason Rhodes in the seventh to cut the deficit in half. Jackson Rowe fanned four and walked three while allowing seven hits in the complete-game victory. Garrett Facemire took the loss despite allowing only one run and two hits in 5-plus innings of work. Elijah Rowe paced ISJHS with two hits. Seven different Raiders had a safety in the setback.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant’s Hayley Keefer rounds second and heads for third during the Lady Knights’ season-opening victory on April 12 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.17-PP-Keefer.jpg Point Pleasant’s Hayley Keefer rounds second and heads for third during the Lady Knights’ season-opening victory on April 12 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports