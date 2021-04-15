OVP diamond roundup

Point Pleasant 6, Wayne 4

A little late-inning rally for some early-season magic. The Big Blacks overcame a 4-run deficit and plated four runs in the home half of the sixth to complete a come-from-behind 6-4 victory over visiting Wayne in a non-conference baseball matchup Tuesday. The Pioneers (0-2) built a quick 2-0 lead in the first and were ahead 4-0 midway through the third, but PPHS (1-0) started its comeback climb in the third with a 2-run homer from Joel Beattie. Luke Pinkerton started the sixth with a single and scored on a Cole Hatfield double for a 4-3 contest, then Brylan Williamson walked and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Oliver. Evan Roach singled in Hatfield for a 4-all tie, then an Isaac Craddock groundout allowed Williamson to come home for a 5-4 edge. Roach later scored on an error that allowed Kyelar Morrow to reach safely. Morrow struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the complete-game decision. Hatfield paced the hosts with two hits. Levi Cassidy and Brayden Queen each produced three safeties for WHS.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant 6, Wayne 4

WHS^202^000^0^—^4-10-2

PPHS^002^004^0^—^6-9-0

WP: Kyelar Morrow (7IP, 9K).

LP: Brayden Jackson (5IP, 4R, 8H, K, BB).

Wayne (0-2): Levi Cassidy 3-4 (2RS), Brayden Queen 3-4 (3RBI, RS), Brayden Jackson 2-3, Chase Jackson 1-4 (RS), Cameron Cade 1-3 (RBI).

Point Pleasant (1-0): Caleb Hatfield 2-3 (RBI, RS), Kyelar Morrow 1-4 (RBI, RS), Isaac Craddock 1-4 (RBI, Joel Beattie 1-4 (2RBI, RS), Evan Roach 1-3 (RBI, RS), Luke Pinkerton 1-3 (RS), Brylan Williamson (RS).

2B: Queen 2, B. Jackson, C. Jackson; Hatfield, Craddock.

HR: Beattie.