Weekend track and field roundup

Eastern, River Valley, South Gallia at Wellston

The Eastern girls and Waterford boys came away with top honors on Saturday during the 2021 Golden Rocket Invitational held at Wellston High School.

The Lady Eagles had a half-dozen top-2 efforts en route to claiming the girls title with 99 points. Huntington Ross was second out of 13 scoring teams with 74 points, while River Valley (55) and South Gallia (3) respectively finished sixth and 13th overall.

Erica Durst posted a pair of first place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:02.5) and 800m run (2:33.23) for EHS. Layna Catlett also claimed titles in both the discus (110-11) and shot put (31-0) events.

The quartet of Durst, Ashton Guthrie, Karey Schreckengost and Abby Guthrie ended up second in the 4x800m relay with a time of 11:17.16.

The Eastern foursome of Sydney Sanders, Brielle Newland, Alisa Ord and Emma Doczi also finished second in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 56.26 seconds.

Lauren Twyman paced the Lady Raiders with a first place finish in the 1600m run (5:40.17) and also ended up second in the 800m run (2:33.23). Becka Cadle was second in the 300m hurdles (52.95) as well for RVHS.

Ryleigh Halley accounted for all three of the Lady Rebel points after placing sixth in the shot put with a heave of 27 feet, 1.5 inches.

The Wildcats claimed the boys crown with a final tally of 85 points, with runner-up Huntington Ross just two points behind. The Raiders placed sixth with 49.5 points and Eastern was seventh with 48 points, while the Rebels ended up 12th out of 13 teams with 10 points.

The quartet of Cody Wooten, Ryan Lollathin, John Siciliano and Ethan Schultz captured the 4x800m relay title for RVHS with a winning mark of 9:12.31. Wooten, Schultz, Lollathin and Josh Moffett also placed second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:55.69.

Steven Fitzgerald led Eastern with a pair of first place finishes in the shot put (39-8) and discus (121-5) events. Brayden O’Brien was also second in the 1600m run with a time of 4:51.76.

Garrett Frazee accounted for all 10 of the Rebel points after finishing fourth in both the 1600m run (5:00.81) and 3200m run (11:03.93).

Gallia Academy at Fairfield Union

The Gallia Academy boys placed fifth out of eight teams and the girls joined New Lexington in a tie for fifth on Saturday at the 2021 Fairfield Union Falcon Invitational.

The Blue Devils came away with a half-dozen top-2 efforts en route to a final score of 68 points. Teays Valley won the boys title with 138.5 points, while the host Falcons were runner-up with 136 points.

Daunevyn Woodson captured a pair of first place titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, posting respective winning marks of 11.47 seconds and 23.44 seconds.

Riley Starnes also won both the shot put (47-6) and discus (134.8) events on behalf of GAHS.

Tristin Crisenbery was the 300m hurdles runner-up with a time of 44.12 seconds. Blake Skidmore was also second in the high jump with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

The Blue Angels mustered only a trio of top-2 finishes en route to a final team tally of 63.5 points. FUHS won the girls championship with 187 points, while Teays Valley was the runner-up out of six teams with 158.5 points.

Chanee Cremeens scored the lone Blue Angel championship in the shot put with a winning heave of 35 feet, 9.5 inches. Sarah Watts was also second in both the 1600m (5:19.50) and 3200m (11:47.55) events.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational and the Fairfield Union Falcon Invitational held this past Saturday.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

