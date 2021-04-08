Wednesday softball roundup

Meigs 8, Vinton County 5

The Meigs softball team ended a back-and-forth battle with a five-run sixth inning, as the Lady Marauders defeated Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County 8-5. MHS (6-2, 1-1 TVC Ohio) was up 1-0 without the benefit of a hit in the opening inning. The Lady Vikings were in front for the first time at 2-1 in the top of the third, but back-to-back RBI singles by Hailey Roberts and Jess Workman gave Meigs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Vinton County was back in front at 4-3 in the top of the fourth, and then added another run in the top of the fifth. Meigs plated five runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth, taking the lead on a three-run double by Mara Hall. Roberts was the winning pitcher of record in 5.2 innings for MHS, striking out three. Workman pitched the other 1.1 innings and struck out one batter. Kerrigan Ward took the loss for VCHS, striking out three in three innings. Leading the Lady Marauders at the plate, Workman and Jerrica Smith both had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Gracie Peters led Vinton County going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Alexander 8, River Valley 1

The Lady Raiders gave up a single and back-to-back errors to start the top of the seventh, which led to visiting Alexander plating seven runs en route to an 8-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory on Wednesday night in Bidwell. Both teams scored a run apiece in the first, then battled through five scoreless frames to remain deadlocked at one headed into the final inning of regulation. The Lady Spartans (4-1, 2-0 TVC Ohio) started their rally with a leadoff single from Lauren McCall, then consecutive errors allowed McCall and Jaycie Jordan to come homeward for a 3-1 advantage. A 1-out walk and a back-to-back doubles followed for a 6-1 edge, all while knocking RVHS starter Sierra Somerville out of the circle at that point. AHS tacked on two more hits and two more scores to wrap up the 7-run triumph. Brooke Casto allowed one run, six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out two for the winning decision. Somerville allowed eight runs, six hits and two walks over 6.1 frames while fanning six in the setback. Abbigail Hollanbaugh led River Valley (4-2, 0-1) with two hits, while Brooklyn Sizemore drove in Grace Hash with a first inning double. Hash, Somerville and Riley Bradley also had a hit apiece for the hosts. McCall and Erin Scurlock paced AHS with two hits each. Scurlock and Chloe Payne knocked in two runs apiece for the Lady Spartans.

Gallia Academy 18, Chesapeake 0

The Blue Angels sent 17 batters to the plate in the top of the third, turning a scoreless battle into an 11-run cushion before cruising to an 18-0 victory over host Chesapeake in five innings during an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County. Gallia Academy (4-3, 2-0 OVC) scored all 11 of its third inning runs with less than two outs, helping break an otherwise competitive contest wide open. GAHS added another six runs in the fourth before completing things with a run in the top half of the fifth. The Blue Angels had 10 different players produce at least one hit in the game, with half of those girls churning out at least two hits in the triumph. Jenna Harrison paced the guests with three hits, while Maddi Meadows drove in a team-best four RBIs. Hailey Ehman allowed only five hits and struck out seven in picking up the complete-game win for the Blue Angels. Heffner led CHS with two safeties.

Eastern 15, Trimble 1

The Eastern softball team claimed 19 of the game’s 20 hits and picked up a 15-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble. The Lady Eagles (2-2, 2-0 TVC Hocking) never trailed, taking the lead on a two-run double by Tessa Rockhold in the top of the first. Adelynn Stevens led off the bottom of the first with a single, and later scored on a passed ball, but THS (1-6, 0-2) didn’t reach base again. Eastern scored three runs on six hits in the second inning, one run on two hits in the third, and then broke the game wide open with eight runs on seven hits in the fourth. EHS tallied another run with two outs in the top of the fifth, capping off its second win in a row. Ella Carleton claimed the pitching win, striking out one batter in three frames. Megan Maxon pitched the other two innings for EHS, also striking out one. Briana Orsborne took the loss in a complete game for Trimble, striking out one. Leading Eastern, Maxon was a perfect 5-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Rockhold and Cidney Gillilon both went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, with Rockhold doubling twice and scoring once, and Gillilon scoring once.

Federal Hocking 11, Southern 8

The Southern softball team had a four-run lead erased in a single frame, as the Lady Lancers rallied to an 11-8 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play at Star Mill Park. Federal Hocking (2-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) was ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but two-run single by Lexi Smith gave Southern (2-4, 0-1) the lead in the home half. FHHS was in front at 4-1 after four consecutive two-out hits in the second inning, but SHS plated five runs on five straight two-out hits and an error in the bottom of the second. Southern led 8-4 after a two-out RBI by Ally Shuler in the third inning, but the Lady Tornadoes left a runner on third and didn’t make it that far again. The Lady Lancers were back in front after five runs on four hits in the fourth inning, and then capped off the 11-8 win with two runs in the fifth. Alexis Wilkes was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for FHHS, striking out five. Kassidy Chaney struck out eight batters in a complete game for the Lady Tornadoes. Chaney, Shuler, Lexi Smith, Kayla Evans and Brooke Crisp had two hits each for Southern, while Samantha Brown went 4-for-4 with a game-best four runs scored to lead Federal Hocking.

