Tigers take down Wahama, 69-36

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — A rough start to the week.

After dropping a 77-40 decision to Ravenswood on Monday night in Mason County, the Wahama boys basketball team fell to Little Kanawha Conference host Wirt County 69-36 on Tuesday.

The White Falcons (4-10, 2-8 LKC) — who topped WCHS 61-33 on March 11 — were down 13-7 a quarter into Tuesday’s bout. The Tigers (5-9, 3-8) outscored WHS 20-to-7 in the following stanza, and led 33-14 at halftime.

A 21-to-10 third quarter made the host’s advantage 54-24 with eight minutes to play, and Wirt County capped off the 69-36 win with a 15-to-12 period.

For the game, Wahama shot 13-of-46 (28.3 percent) from the field, including 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wirt County made 32 field goal, featuring five triples. WHS connected on 5-of-10 (50 percent) foul shots, while the Tigers came up empty in their only trip to the line.

The White Falcons combined for 23 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. WHS committed 16 turnovers, while the Tigers gave the ball away 10 times.

Sawyer VanMatre led the Red and White with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Zuspan, Alex Hardwick, Jace Ervin, Isaac Roush, William McCallister, and Michael VanMatre had three points each in the setback, while Brennan Grate and Harrison Panko-Shields scored two apiece.

Nathan Murray paced the hosts with 24 points, while Deshawn Middleton and Dylan Lowe scored 10 apiece. Zavion Fasogbon was next with six points, followed by Dylan Toler, Slayden Turpin, and Connor Hoover with four each. Aiden Cheuvront claimed three points in the win, while Brandon Richards and Chase Booth both tallied two.

After Thursday’s LKC placement game, the White Falcons will compete in the LKC Night of Champions on Saturday.

