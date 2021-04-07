Tuesday diamond roundup

BASEBALL

Southern 4, Miller 2

The Southern baseball team completed the season sweep of Miller in Perry County, defeating the Falcons 4-2 a week after a 12-6 win in Racine. On Tuesday, the Purple and Gold (3-0) were up 1-0 in the first frame as Will Wickline doubled and then scored on an error. Wickline’s double was the lone extra-base hit in the game. SHS added two more runs in the top of the third, but Miller got one back in the home half of the inning. Southern was up 4-1 after a Tanner Lisle RBI single in the fifth. MHS tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t complete the comeback, leaving two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh. Damian Miller was the winning pitcher in five innings of work for SHS, striking out five batters. Lance Stewart picked up the save for Southern, striking out a trio of batters over two innings. Blayton Cox took the setback for the Falcons, striking out three batters in three innings of work. Leading SHS at the plate, Wickline and Derek Griffith both went 2-for-4, with Wickline scoring twice. Hunter Griffith was 1-for-2 with a run scored to lead the Falcons.

SOFTBALL

Raceland 10, Gallia Academy 2

Chloe Collins and Kierston Smith blasted back-to-back 2-out homers in the bottom of the first, then Raceland tacked on another five runs in the second before ultimately cruising to a 10-2 non-conference win over the Blue Angels. GAHS (3-3) closed that early 7-run deficit down slightly in the top of the third as Taylor Mathie singled home Preslee Reed for a 7-1 contest, bit the guests were never closer. RHS added another three runs in the home half of the fourth for a 10-1 advantage, but Gallia Academy got a 2-out single from Addy Burke that allowed Bailee Young to score in the top half of the fifth. Raceland starter Raegan West went four innings and allowed one run and four hits while striking out three. Bella Barnette took the loss for GAHS after giving up seven runs and seven hits while fanning one in an inning of work. Young led the guests with two hits, while the Raceland trio of Collins, Makena Francis and Raegan Mackie had two hits apiece as well. Collins also drove in a game-high three RBIs.

Miller 11, Southern 0

Exactly one week after a 5-3 victory over Miller at Star Mill Park, the Southern softball team fell to those same Lady Falcons in Perry County. The Lady Tornadoes (2-3) made it into scoring position in four of the five innings, but left a total of six runners on base. Miller plated three runs on two hits in the opening frame, and followed it up with five runs on two hits in the second. The Lady Falcons scored twice in the third inning, and then put the cherry on top of the 11-0 win with a solo home run by Agriesti in the bottom of the fourth. Agriesti was the winning pitcher of record, striking out nine batters in five innings. Emily Barber took the pitching loss in one inning for SHS, striking one one. Lexi Smith pitched the remainder for the guests, striking out four. Leading the Lady Tornadoes at the plate, Kayla Evans was 2-for-2, while Cassidy Roderus doubled once. Agriesti led MHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and three runs batted in, while Dishon doubled once, scored twice and drove in a game-best four runs.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.