Rio men’s soccer earns 2-seed in RSC tourney

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande will be the No. 2 seed in the 2020-21 River States Conference Men’s Soccer Championship.

The qualifiers and seeds for the tournament, which begins on Saturday, were announced Tuesday by conference officials following the completion of regular season play on Monday night.

The RedStorm (12-4) tied West Virginia University-Tech for the league’s regular season championship after both finished 7-1 in conference play, but the Golden Bears earned the top seed based on their 4-3 double-overtime win over Rio on September 26.

Both teams will receive automatic byes into the semifinal round.

Rio Grande will entertain the survivor of Saturday’s quarterfinal game between No. 3 seed Point Park University (6-6, 5-3 RSC) and sixth-seeded Indiana University East (4-7, 4-4 RSC) on Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m., at Evan E. Davis Field.

WVU-Tech will host the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal tilt between No. 4 seed Asbury University (7-3-1, 4-3-1 RSC) and fifth-seeded Oakland City University (7-7, 4-4 RSC) in the other semifinal, next Tuesday, at 5 p.m., at the Paul Cline/YMCA Soccer Complex in Beckley, W.Va.

The tournament championship is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, at the highest remaining seed, at a time to be determined.

The champion will earn automatic qualification to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship, which begins with opening round play on April 22 and 24.

The RSC Game Central, presented by Stretch Internet, will broadcast all games of the Championship. Log on to RiverStatesConference.com/Stretch to subscribe.

Fan attendance and spectator policies for all games will be that of the host schools.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.