Monday baseball roundup

Eastern 13, South Gallia 0

Eastern pitchers Matthew Blanchard and Preston Thorla combined for a perfect game, as the Eagles opened Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play with a 13-0 victory over guest South Gallia. Seven walks and an error led to a six-run first inning for the Eagles (2-0-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking). Eastern plated three runs in the second inning, and then two each in the third and fourth frames. South Gallia (0-4, 0-1) didn’t reach base in the game, with all-but-3 at-bats ending in strikeouts. Blanchard pitched the first three frames, striking out all-9 Rebels he faced. Thorla fanned three batters in two innings of relief. Dalton McCloud took the pitching loss for SGHS without recording an out. In relief for South Gallia, Alex Oram pitched three innings and struck out three batters, while Brycen Stanley pitched one frame and recorded one strikeout. Blanchard and Bruce Hawley had two hits apiece to lead the Eagle offense, with Blanchard claiming a triple, two runs scored and one RBI, while Hawley scored once and drove in two runs.

Gallia Academy 17, South Point 2

Gallia Academy picked up its first win of the season, and did so convincingly Monday night with a 17-2 victory over visiting South Point in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both programs at Bob Eastman Field. The Blue Devils (1-2, 1-0 OVC) built a 5-run lead through two innings, but the Pointers (0-4, 0-1) managed to trade a run apiece with the hosts in the third while keeping the deficit at five runs. GAHS, however, erupted for 11 runs in the home half of the fourth for a commanding 17-1 advantage, and the Blue and Gold mustered only one more run in the top of the fifth before falling by mercy rule decision. Colton Roe allowed two runs, two hits and three walks over four-plus innings while striking out six in picking up the win. Dalton Mershon led the hosts with two hits and had two RBIs and scored twice, while Roe, Carter Harris and Cole Hines added a safety apiece to go along with two RBIs each. Grant Bryan also drove in two runs and scored twice despite not having a hit. Cline, Dawson and Lawson each had a hit for the Pointers in the setback, with Lawson driving in the guests’ lone RBI.

Eastern’s Preston Thorla (11) delivers a pitch, during the fourth inning of the Eagles’ perfect game victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.7-EHS-Thorla.jpg Eastern’s Preston Thorla (11) delivers a pitch, during the fourth inning of the Eagles’ perfect game victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia’s Jaxxin Mabe tracks down a flyball in centerfield, during the Rebels’ 13-0 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.7-SG-Mabe.jpg South Gallia’s Jaxxin Mabe tracks down a flyball in centerfield, during the Rebels’ 13-0 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports