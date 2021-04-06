Loveday part of Baylor’s title run

Baylor freshman Zach Loveday — a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy High School — made some local history on Monday night as the Bears handed top-ranked Gonzaga its only loss of the season during an 86-70 victory in the 2021 NCAA Division I national championship game held in Indianapolis. Loveday — who played at GAHS until midway through his junior campaign before enrolling at Huntington Prep for the remainder of his prep career — did not score, but he did produce a blocked shot in his only minute of action near the end of regulation. Loveday — who averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 13 games this year — is believed to be the first Gallia County native to be part of a Division I national championship winning team in men’s basketball. Baylor finished the 2021 campaign with an impressive 28-2 overall mark while claiming the program’s first championship in men’s hoops. Zach is the son of Billy and Sam Loveday of Bidwell, Ohio. (Courtesy|Loveday family)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.7-BU-Loveday.jpg