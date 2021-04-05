Weekend track and field roundup

Eastern, Southern, South Gallia at Rocky Brands INV

The Federal Hocking girls and Nelsonville-York boys claimed top honors within the small school divisional meet on Saturday at the Rocky Brands Invitational held at Nelsonville-York High School in Athens County.

The Lady Lancers edged out Eastern for the top overall spot as the Lady Eagles produced 108 points while placing second, which was only one point back of FHHS (109). Southern (33) ended up seventh out of 11 scoring teams, while South Gallia placed 10th with seven points.

EHS produced a dozen top-3 efforts, which included a quartet of individual event titles. Layna Catlett won both the shot put (31 feet, 5 inches) and discus (109-0) events, while Ashton Guthrie won the 1600m run with a mark of 6:05.82.

The quartet of Sydney Sanders, Brielle Newland, Alisa Ord and Karey Schreckengost won the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:01.31. The same foursome was also second in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 56.93 seconds.

Emma Hayes was the runner-up in both the shot put (31-3) and discus (82-10) events, while Guthrie also placed second in the 3200m run with a time of 13:48.01.

Newland was third in both the 200m dash (29.48) and 400m dash (1:07.06), while Ord was third in the 100m hurdles (18.40). Schreckengost was third in the 200m dash (58.64) as well.

Kayla Evans paced the Lady Tornadoes with a pair of individual titles and a third place effort as well. Evans won both the high jump (4-10) and 300m hurdles (52.02) events and was third in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9.25 inches.

Ryleigh Halley was top scorer for the Lady Rebels after placing third in the shot put with a heave of 27 feet, 4 inches.

On the boys side of things, the host Buckeyes (141) scored a 2-point win over Waterford (139) for the team crown. Eastern was fourth out of 11 scoring teams with 49 points, while South Gallia and Southern respectively placed ninth and eleventh with 32 and three points.

Steven Fitzgerald led the Eagles with a win in the discus (123-8) and a runner-up effort in the shot put (42-1), while Bryce Newland was third in the 400m dash with a time of 59.54 seconds. Brayden O’Brien was also third in the 1600m run with a mark of 4:57.43.

Levi Wolford paced the Rebels with a third place finish in the high jump (5-8) and also placed fourth in the long jump (17-3.25).

Jacoby Hall had the top effort for the Tornadoes after placing seventh in the 110m hurdles with a time of 27.50 seconds.

Lancaster won both the boys and girls team titles in the large school divisional meet.

River Valley at Jackson INV

The River Valley girls placed seventh out of 10 teams, while the Raiders ended up eighth in the boys meet on Friday night at the 2021 Jackson Invitational held at Jackson High School.

Coal Grove won the girls title with 138 points, beating out runner-up Wheelersburg by eight points in the final standings. The Lady Raiders ended the evening with 36 points.

Lauren Twyman was the 800m runner-up with a time of 2:33.09, while Kate Nutter placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a mark of 54.11 seconds. The foursome of Nutter, Twyman, Becka Cadle and Brooklin Clonch also placed fourth in the 4x800m relay with a time of 11:24.03.

Northwest won the boys meet with a final tally of 138.5 points, while Coal Grove was the runner-up with 108 points. The Raiders ended the evening with 25 points.

The quartet of Ethan Schultz, Kade Alderman, Ryan Lollathin and Cody Wooten ended up third in the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:34.62.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Rocky Brands Invitational and the Jackson Invitational held this past weekend.

