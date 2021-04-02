Wildcats fall to Covenant, 64-39

ASHTON, W.Va. — Apparently after eight minutes of trading leads, the Eagles decided to end that trend.

A 14-7 second quarter surge ultimately allowed visiting Covenant to break away from a back-and-forth struggle and paved the way to a 64-39 victory over the Hannan boys basketball team on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (1-6) battled through four ties and five lead changes in the opening canto, which included leads of 4-2 and 8-6. The Eagles (6-4), however, knotted things at 8-all, then took a permanent lead at 10-8 on a Sam Roten basket with nine seconds remaining in the canto.

The Blue and White were never closer from there as CHS reeled off six straight points to start the second frame and took its largest lead of the half on a Ryan Beilstein trifecta with 33 seconds remaining, making it a 24-14 contest.

A Dakota Watkins free throw with six-tenths of a second left allowed the hosts to trim the deficit down to three possessions entering the break.

Justin Rainey produced nine points for HHS in the third canto, but Gabe Roberts poured in 10 points while sparking a 22-13 surge that extended the Covenant lead out to 46-28 headed into the finale.

The Wildcats closed to within 48-31 on a Brady Edmunds basket with 6:26 remaining, but the hosts were never closer the rest of the way.

The Eagles took their largest lead of the night at 58-32 following a D.J. Scarberry bucket with 3:29 left in the fourth. HHS ended the final 3:17 with a 7-6 run to complete the 25-point outcome.

Hannan made 15 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-16 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Rainey led the Wildcats with 16 points, followed by Edmunds with nine points. Logan Barker and Xavier Stone were next with six markers each, while Watkins and Zach Freeman completed the scoring with one point apiece.

Covenant netted 28 total baskets — including one trifecta — and also sank 7-of-14 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Scarberry paced the guests with a game-high 20 points, followed by Roberts with 16 markers. Sam Roten and Sutton Roten were next with 11 points each, while Gabe Hagley added four points. Tyler Farley completed the winning mark with two points.

Hannan did notch its first win of the season on Tuesday night with a 42-39 decision over Holy Family.

The Wildcats host Wahama on Saturday in a battle of Mason County programs at 2 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Hannan sophomore Dakota Watkins releases a shot attempt over a Covenant defender during the first half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.3-HAN-Watkins.jpg Hannan sophomore Dakota Watkins releases a shot attempt over a Covenant defender during the first half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan sophomore Zach Freeman, right, chases after a loose ball during the second half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest against Covenant in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_HAN-Freeman.jpg Hannan sophomore Zach Freeman, right, chases after a loose ball during the second half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest against Covenant in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan junior Logan Barker (20) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest against Covenant in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_HAN-Barker.jpg Hannan junior Logan Barker (20) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest against Covenant in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan junior Justin Rainey (45) dribble past a Covenant defender during the first half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_HAN-Rainey.jpg Hannan junior Justin Rainey (45) dribble past a Covenant defender during the first half of Thursday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.