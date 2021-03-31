Nitro blasts Lady Knights, 72-27

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The wrong end of this palindrome.

A 25-4 surge over the final 11:13 of the first half allowed visiting Nitro to pull away Tuesday night for a 72-27 victory over the Point Pleasant girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Wildcats (9-1) — currently fourth in the Class AAA polls — found themselves in a dog fight in the opening canto as the Lady Knights (2-7) took their only lead of the night (9-6) on an old-fashioned 3-pointer from McKenna Young with 3:20 remaining.

NHS, however, countered with 10 consecutive points to close out the period with a 16-9 advantage that was ultimately never relinquished.

Baylee Goins poured in eight points as part of a 15-4 second period surge that allowed the Lady Cats to enter the break with a 31-13 cushion.

Brooklyn Bowen tacked on a dozen points during a 25-6 third quarter push that increased the lead out to 56-19, then the guests ended regulation with a 16-8 run to complete the 45-point outcome.

The Lady Knights made 11 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 2-of-14 at the free throw line for 14 percent.

Brooke Warner led the hosts with 12 points, followed by Tayah Fetty with five points and Kendal Connolly with four markers. Young and Baylie Rickard completed the PPHS tally with three points each.

Nitro made 30 field goals — including eight trifectas — and also sank 4-of-7 charity tosses for 57 percent.

Goins paced the Lady Cats with a game-high 21 points, followed by Bowen and Taylor Maddox with 18 points apiece. Lena Elkins was next with five markers and Emily Lancaster chipped in four points.

Patricia Ward, Danielle Ward and Victoria Scarberry completed the winning mark with two points each.

The Lady Knights host Lincoln County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant sophomore Patience Burke (32) applies pressure to a Nitro player during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_4.1-PP-Burke.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Patience Burke (32) applies pressure to a Nitro player during the second half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman McKenna Young releases a shot attempt between a pair of Nitro defenders during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_PP-Young.jpg Point Pleasant freshman McKenna Young releases a shot attempt between a pair of Nitro defenders during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Tayah Fetty releases a shot attempt over a Nitro defender during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_PP-Fetty-1.jpg Point Pleasant junior Tayah Fetty releases a shot attempt over a Nitro defender during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

