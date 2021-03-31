Tuesday diamond roundup

Baseball

Southern 12, Miller 6

The Southern baseball team didn’t let any opportunities pass it by, scoring in every inning in its home opener. The Tornadoes trailed 2-0 after the top of the first, but got a run back in the home half. SHS tied the game when Jacob Milliron scored on a Cade Anderson grounder, and then took the 3-2 lead when Tanner Lisle scored on a two-out double by Derek Griffith. MHS tied the game in the top of the third, but the hosts established the edge for good when Will Wickline drove in Ryan Laudermilt in the home half. A two-run home run by Griffith the following inning gave SHS a 6-3 lead, only for Miller to scored once in the top of the fifth. Southern pushed across four runs in the fifth inning, gave up two in the top of the sixth, but capped off the 12-6 win with two of its own in the bottom of the inning. Laudermilt was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 11 in five innings. Josiah Smith pitched the final two frames for the Purple and Gold, and struck out one Falcon. Griffith led Southern at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lincoln Rose and Arrow Drummer were both 2-for-4 in the win, with Rose scoring twice, and Drummer picking up a run scored and an RBI. Cox — who suffered the loss in 5.1 innings for the guests — led Miller at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a run scored and an RBI.

Softball

Southern 5, Miller 3

The Lady Tornadoes took a 1-0 lead on an error in the bottom of the first inning, only for Miller to tie it at one in the top of the second. Southern took the lead for good with a two-out, two-run double by Ally Shuler, who was then doubled home by Kassidy Chaney to give the hosts a 4-1 lead. The Lady Falcons got a run back in the top of the third, but were held scoreless for the next three frames. Kylee Rife drove in Chaney for an insurance run in the fifth, giving SHS a 5-2 edge. The guests scored once in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the rally. Lexi Smith was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Purple and Gold, striking out eight batters. Leading SHS at the plate, Shuler was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Chaney went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run scored and one RBI. Dishon led the Lady Falcons, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and a run scored.

Gallia Academy 12, Ashland Blazer 7 (8 inn)

The Blue Angels let a 5-run lead slip away in the bottom half of the seventh before countering with five runs in their half of the eighth and remained unbeaten with a 12-7 victory over host Ashland Paul Blazer. GAHS (2-0) never trailed and broke a 1-all tie in the third with a 2-out, 2-run homer off of the bat of Taylor Mathie. The guests followed with four runs on four hits, a walk and an error in the top of the sixth for a 7-2 cushion entering the final frame of regulation. The Blue Angels committed three of their four errors in the seventh, and Ashland Blazer plated four of its five runs with two outs while forcing extra innings. Gallia Academy’s eventual game-winning run reached base on a dropped third strike with one out already in the top of the eighth. Bella Barnette eventually came around to score on a bases-loaded double by Abby Hammons with two away, allowing Barnette, Jenna Harrison and Bailee Young to come home for a 10-7 advantage. Mathie and Hannah Ehman followed with back-to-back RBI safeties to wrap up the 5-run triumph. Harrison and Mathie each went 3-for-5 and combined for six RBIs and four runs scored. Barnette surrendered only one earned run in eight innings while striking out seven and walking one for the winning decision. Kaythan Baer was 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Ashland Blazer.

Meigs 7, Fairland 4

The Lady Marauders (2-1) were up 1-0 without the benefit of a hit in the opening frame, but Fairland tied it in the home half. Meigs took the lead for good with two outs in the top of the second, as Hannah Durst singled home Lily Dugan. Durst came around to score later in the frame, giving the guests a 3-1 lead. FHS got a run back in the bottom of the second, but a two-run home run by Mallory Adams in the top of the third stretched the margin to 5-2. The Lady Dragons scored twice in the fourth inning, but didn’t cross the plate again. Meigs added the cherry on top of the 7-4 win with two runs in the top of the seventh. Hailey Roberts earned the pitching win in a complete game for Meigs, striking out five batters. Melia Payne led the Maroon and Gold at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Adams and Roberts were both 2-for-4, with Adams scoring twice and driving in two runs, and Roberts adding an RBI. Emily Bowen led Fairland with three hits in four chances, and one RBI.

SHS first baseman Lily Allen (left) tosses to second baseman Brooke Crisp (1), for a force out at first, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 5-3 win on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_4.1-SHS-Crisp.jpg SHS first baseman Lily Allen (left) tosses to second baseman Brooke Crisp (1), for a force out at first, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 5-3 win on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern’s Derek Griffith watches his two-run home run fly over the left-centerfield fence, during the Tornadoes’ 12-6 victory on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_4.1-SHS-Griffith.jpg Southern’s Derek Griffith watches his two-run home run fly over the left-centerfield fence, during the Tornadoes’ 12-6 victory on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports