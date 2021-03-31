Wahama takes down Crusaders, 63-52

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — What a difference a few weeks can make.

The Wahama boys basketball team — which dropped its season opener 67-53 to Parkersburg Catholic — avenged that setback in Little Kanawha Conference play on Tuesday in Wood County, defeating the Crusaders 63-52.

The White Falcons (3-8, 2-6 LKC) were up 14-8 a quarter into play, allowing just three field goals in the first eight minutes.

Wahama sank three trifectas in the opening quarter, and followed it up with a quartet of triples in the second, stretching its lead to 33-20 by halftime.

The Crusaders got two points back with a 13-to-11 third period, and went into the finale down 44-33.

Parkersburg Catholic saved its best for last, sinking eight field goals en route to 19 points in the fourth quarter. The White Falcons sealed the 63-52 victory with 19 of their own in the finale, sinking 15-of-20 foul shots in the period.

For the game, WHS made 17-of-54 (31.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 8-of-25 (36 percent) three-point tries. Meanwhile, PCHS sank 20 field goals, five of which came from beyond the arc. At the foul line, Wahama shot 21-for-30 (70 percent), and Parkersburg Catholic went 7-for-16 (43.8 percent).

Collectively, the White Falcons had 27 defensive rebounds, 13 offensive boards, nine assists, five steals, and five blocked shots. WHS committed 16 turnovers, four more than the hosts.

Josiah Lloyd led the Red and White with 19 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc, and five of which came at the foul line in the finale. Sawyer VanMatre recorded a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds, to go with a team-high three assists. Ethan Gray hit a game-best four three-pointers on his way to 15 points, Isaac Roush added eight markers, while Bryce Zuspan scored five in the win.

Leading the White Falcon defense, Lloyd recorded two steals and a block, while Gray claimed one steal and a quartet of rejections.

Xavier Collie led the Crusaders with 18 points, half of which came from three-point range. William Hart was next with 16 points, followed by Ethan Lang with seven. Charley Sumney and Andrew Gill tallied four points each for the hosts, while Carter McMinn scored three.

The White Falcons return to Gary Clark Court on Thursday against Ravenswood.

Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray launches a three-pointer over a Wirt County defender, during a March 11 game in Mason, W.Va.

