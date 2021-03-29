Weekend diamond roundup

BASEBALL

River Valley 4, Rock Hill 2

Senior Chase Barber fanned 15 batters through six innings of work as River Valley claimed the Rock Hill Wooden Bat championship on Saturday with a 4-2 decision over the host Redmen. The Raiders (1-0) broke a 1-all tie in the top of the fourth as Dalton Jones laid down a sacrifice that allowed Mason Rhodes to score the eventual go-ahead run. Both teams traded a run apiece in the fifth, but RVHS added an insurance run in the seventh as Barber singled home Blaine Cline for a 2-run cushion. Rhodes led the guests with four hits, while Cline and Barber added two hits each. Barber also drove in a team-high two RBIs. Kelly and Stevens paced the Redmen (0-1) with two hits apiece.

SOFTBALL

Meigs 12, Warren 9

Warren 10, Meigs 0

The Lady Marauders rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the 2021 season opener 12-9 over non-conference host Warren on Saturday, however, the Lady Warriors earned payback and then some, defeating the Maroon and Gold 10-0 in the second game. In the opener, each team scored once in the first inning, then Meigs tallied four in the top of the second, highlighted by a Delana Wright two-run double. WHS had tied the game at five by the end of the third frame, and led 9-6 by the end of the fifth. The Lady Marauders got two runs back in the sixth, and then pushed home four runs in the top of the seventh, with a single by Wright driving in Mara Hall for the go-ahead run. Wright and Mallory Adams led Meigs with three hits apiece, picking up five and six RBIs respectively. The second game was scoreless for two frames, before the Lady Warriors pushed one across in the bottom of the third. WHS crossed the plate eight times in the fourth inning, and then capped off the 10-0 win with a run in the fifth. Hailey Roberts and Melia Payne claimed a hit apiece in the setback.

Portsmouth 15, Southern 0

Fairland 7, Southern 4

Opening day didn’t go as planed for the Lady Tornadoes, as they fell 15-0 to Portsmouth and 7-4 to Fairland in non-conference play at Rock Hill High School on Saturday. The Lady Trojans held Southern to just one hit in the game, a third inning single by Lauren Smith. PHS broke the scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the second, and the broke the game open with a nine-run third inning. Portsmouth added five runs in the home fourth, capping off the 15-0 win. Against FHS, Southern tied it up at two in the bottom of the first when Lauren Smith tripled and then scored on a wild pitch. A solo home run by Kassidy Chaney tied the game at three in the bottom of the third, and another solo shot in the bottom of the sixth brought the Purple and Gold back to within three, at 7-4. Chaney also added a single to go a perfect 3-for-3 against the Lady Dragons.

