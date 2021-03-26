Point Pleasant hammers Hannan, 95-31

ASHTON, W.Va. — An offensive juggernaut.

Visiting Point Pleasant hit a dozen 3-pointers and scored at least 20 points in each quarter Thursday night while rolling to a wire-to-wire 95-31 victory over the Hannan boys basketball team in a non-conference battle of Mason County programs.

The Big Blacks (4-6) built leads of 3-0, 9-3 and 15-5 in the opening four minutes of play as Eric Chapman poured in 11 points while guiding the Red and Black to a 24-7 first quarter advantage.

The host Wildcats (0-5) — who never mustered more than nine points in any single period of play — were never closer from there as PPHS answered with a 24-6 charge that pushed the halftime lead out to 48-13.

Both teams provided their largest offensive output in the third frame as the Big Blacks made a 27-9 run and entered the finale with a commanding 75-23 edge.

Point Pleasant won the final stanza by a 20-8 clip, but the Blue and White salvaged the feel-good portion of the night down the stretch.

After several shot attempts came up empty, sophomore Joseph Wallace was finally able to score his first varsity points after connecting on a fourth free throw attempt late in regulation. After a wild ovation from the home crowd, Wallace followed up the feat with a basket that wrapped up the 64-point outcome.

Point Pleasant made 38 total field goals — including a 12 trifectas — and also went 6-of-12 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Chapman led the guests with a game-high 25 points, followed by Hunter Bush with 18 points and Zach Beckett with a dozen markers. Kyelar Morrow and Jonathan Griffin also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Peyton Murphy was next with six points, while Trey Peck and Zach McDaniel each provided five points. Luke Derenberger completed the winning tally with two points.

The Wildcats netted 12 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also sank 5-of-12 charity tosses for 42 percent.

Logan Barker paced the hosts with eight points, followed by Justin Rainey with six points and Brady Edmonds with four markers. Wallace, Xavier Stone, Zac Freeman and Dakota Watkins completed the scoring with three points apiece.

Point Pleasant travels to Wahama on Saturday for a non-conference clash at 7:30 p.m.

Hannan returns to action Thursday when it hosts Covenant at 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant juniors Josh Towe (32) and Zach Beckett, right, trap Hannan's Logan Barker during the first half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Hannan junior Logan Barker (20) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest against Point Pleasant in Ashton, W.Va. Point Pleasant senior Trey Peck releases a shot attempt during the first half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest against Hannan in Ashton, W.Va. Point Pleasant junior Jonathan Griffin (1) releases a shot attempt over Hannan defender Justin Rainey (45) during the first half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

