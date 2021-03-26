2021 TVC boys basketball teams

A total of seven boys basketball players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the All-Tri-Valley Conference teams for the 2020-21 season, as voted on by the coaches within the Ohio and Hocking divisions.

In the Ohio Division, Meigs finished with a league record of 7-5 and had a pair of players on the list, while River Valley claimed one spot after finishing in sixth place at 3-9.

Representing the Marauders for a third year in a row is junior guard Coulter Cleland, the only three-time all-league performer on the TVC Ohio squad this year. Joining Cleland is MHS senior forward Wyatt Hoover, a first-time all-league choice.

For River Valley, senior forward Jordan Lambert was named to the team for a second year in a row.

Unbeaten league champion Athens claimed both special awards in the TVC Ohio, as Coach of the Year honors went to Mickey Cozart, and the Most Valuable Player award went to senior Brayden Whiting.

Whiting, along with Lance Montgomery of Vinton County, Hunter Smith of Wellston, and Ethan Gail of Nelsonville-York were all named to last year’s all-league squad.

In the Hocking Division, South Gallia was fifth at 4-8 and claimed two spots, while Southern and Eastern earned a spot apiece, with the Tornadoes placing sixth at 2-10, and the Eagles coming in seventh at 0-12.

The Rebels were represented for a second year in a row by senior guard Jaxxin Mabe and junior forward Brayden Hammond.

Southern senior center Arrow Drummer is also a repeat selection from last year’s squad, while Eastern junior guard Bryce Newland is a first-time honoree.

Trimble was the undefeated league champion in the TVC Hocking, winning both special awards, with Howie Caldwell as Coach of the Year, and junior forward Blake Guffey as Most Valuable Player.

Guffey, along with Belpre senior Conner Baker, Federal Hocking senior Hunter Smith, and Waterford junior Holden Dailey are on the all-TVC Hocking list for a third year in a row. Federal Hocking senior Nathaniel Massie joins Hammond, Mabe and Drummer as two-time league honorees in the TVC Hocking.

2021 TVC Ohio Boys Basketball

1. Athens (12-0): Brayden Whiting* (Sr.); Will Matters (Sr.); Derrick Welsh (Jr.).

2. Vinton County (9-3): Lance Montgomery* (Sr.); Braylon Damron (Jr.); Eli Radabaugh (Jr.).

3. Meigs (7-5): Coulter Cleland** (Jr.); Wyatt Hoover (Sr.).

4. Alexander (6-6): Kyler D’Augustino* (So.); Cameron Houpt (Sr.).

5. Wellston (4-8): Cyan Ervin (So.); Hunter Smith* (Sr.).

6. River Valley (3-9): Jordan Lambert* (Sr.).

7. Nelsonville-York (1-11): Drew Carter (Jr.); Ethan Gail* (Sr.).

Most Valuable Player

Brayden Whiting, Athens.

Coach of the Year

Mickey Cozart, Athens.

2021 TVC Hocking Boys Basketball

1. Trimble (12-0): Blake Guffey** (Jr.); Austin Wisor (Jr.); Tyler Weber (Jr.).

2. Federal Hocking (10-2): Nathaniel Massie* (Sr.); Hunter Smith** (Sr.); Elijah Lucas (Sr.).

T3. Belpre (7-5): Connor Baker** (Sr.); Evan Wells (Sr.).

T3. Waterford (7-5): Holden Dailey** (Jr.); Luke Teters (Sr.); Jarrett Armstrong (Fr.).

5. South Gallia (4-8): Brayden Hammond* (Jr.); Jaxxin Mabe* (Sr.).

6. Southern (2-10): Arrow Drummer* (Sr.).

7. Eastern (0-12): Bryce Newland (Jr.)

Most Valuable Player

Blake Guffey, Trimble.

Coach of the Year

Howie Caldwell, Trimble.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia senior Jaxxin Mabe (center) slams down a dunk in between a trio of Wildcats, during Waterford’s three-point win on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.27-SG-Mabe.jpg South Gallia senior Jaxxin Mabe (center) slams down a dunk in between a trio of Wildcats, during Waterford’s three-point win on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) shoots a layup during the second half of the Marauders’ March 1 game against Vinton County in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.27-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) shoots a layup during the second half of the Marauders’ March 1 game against Vinton County in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.