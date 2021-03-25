2021 All-TVC girls basketball teams

A total of seven girls basketball players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the All-Tri-Valley Conference basketball teams for the 2020-21 season, as voted on by the coaches within the Ohio and Hocking divisions.

Both Meigs and River Valley came away with two selections on the TVC Ohio Division squad, while Eastern, South Gallia and Southern all landed one choice apiece on the TVC Hocking Division list.

The Lady Raiders ended up third in the final TVC Ohio standings with a 6-6 mark. Senior Hannah Jacks picked up her third straight all-league honors, while Junior Lauren Twyman was a first-time recipient of all-league honors in basketball.

Junior Mallory Hawley earned her third straight All-TVC Ohio honors for the Lady Marauders, who finished the year tied for fourth with Nelsonville-York with identical 5-7 league marks. Sophomore Rylee Lisle was also a first-time all-league selection for MHS.

In the TVC Ohio, Vinton County senior Morgan Bentley was selected as Most Valuable Player for a third year in a row, helping the Lady Vikings to an unblemished league title. Rod Bentley of Vinton County was named TVC Ohio Coach of the Year.

Both Jacks and Hawley reached 1,000 points for their respective careers this winter. They were joined by Morgan Bentley, Cameron Zinn and Tegan Bartoe of Vinton County, and the Alexander trio of Marlee Grinstead, Kara Meeks and Jadyn Mace, in being repeat honorees on the TVC Ohio squad.

Eastern and South Gallia tied for fifth place with matching 4-8 marks, although the Lady Eagles did sweep the season series. Sophomore Sydney Reynolds was the lone EHS selection to the TVC Hocking squad, while SGHS junior Jessie Rutt joined Reynolds as a first-time honoree on the girls list.

Junior Kayla Evans was a repeat selection on behalf of the Lady Tornadoes, who placed seventh after going winless in a dozen league outings.

The TVC Hocking Most Valuable Player was Federal Hocking senior Paige Tolson, a 4-time All-TVC Hocking performer who also repeated as league MVP. Waterford’s Jerry Close was named TVC Hocking Coach of the Year.

Tolson, the Trimble quartet of Briana Orsborne, Jayne Six, Laikyn Imler and Emily Young, the Waterford trio of Cara Taylor, Mackenzie Suprano and Riley Schwiekert, and Belpre’s Curstin Giffin all joined Evans as repeat selections to the all-league squad.

2021 TVC Ohio Girls Basketball

1. Vinton County (12-0): Morgan Bentley*** (Sr); Tegan Bartoe** (Jr); Cameron Zinn** (Jr); Myriah Davis (Sr).

2. Alexander (10-2): Kara Meeks* (Jr); Jadyn Mace* (Sr); Marlee Grinstead** (Jr).

3. River Valley (6-6): Hannah Jacks** (Sr), Lauren Twyman (Jr).

t4. Meigs (5-7): Mallory Hawley** (Jr), Rylee Lisle (So).

t4. Nelsonville-York (5-7): Airah Lavy (Fr), Ashleigh Cantrell (Sr).

6. Athens (3-9): Kesi Federspiel (Jr).

7. Wellston (1-11): Lauren Cheatham (Fr).

Most Valuable Player

Morgan Bentley##, Vinton County.

Coach of the Year

Rod Bentley, Vinton County.

2021 TVC Hocking Girls Basketball

t1. Trimble (11-1): Brianna Orsborne* (Jr), Jayne Six* (Jr), Laikyn Imler** (Jr), Emily Young* (Jr).

t1. Waterford (11-1): Cara Taylor** (Jr), Mackenzie Suprano* (Jr), Riley Schwiekert* (Sr).

t3. Belpre (6-6): Curstin Giffin* (Sr), Halee Williams (Jr), Kaitlen Bush (So).

t3. Federal Hocking (6-6): Paige Tolson*** (Sr), Kylie Tabler (Sr).

t5. Eastern (4-8): Sydney Reynolds (So).

t5. South Gallia (4-8): Jessie Rutt (Jr).

7. Southern (0-12): Kayla Evans* (Jr).

Most Valuable Player

Paige Tolson#, Federal Hocking.

Coach of the Year

Jerry Close, Waterford.

* — indicates repeat selection to TVC team.

** — indicates third selection to TVC team.

*** — indicates fourth selection to TVC team.

# — indicates repeat MVP selection.

## — indicates third MVP selection.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

