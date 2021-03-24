Rebels pull away from Wahama, 55-43

ELLENBORO, W.Va. — A battle for a winning streak.

The Wahama boys basketball team fell to Little Kanawha Conference host Ritchie County 55-43 on Tuesday, where each team was going for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Wahama (2-6, 1-5 LKC) — coming off an 87-30 non-conference victory over Hannan — trailed the Rebels (3-4, 3-4) 10-8 a quarter into play, with RCHS hitting five field goals, and the White Falcons making four.

Ritchie County was ahead 25-22 by halftime, outscoring WHS 15-to-14 in the second quarter.

The hosts added six to the margin with a 15-to-9 third period, and went into the finale on top 40-31.

The White Falcons came up with a dozen points in the fourth quarter, but RCHS sealed the 55-43 win with 15 points on seven field goals and a free throw.

For the game, WHS made 16 field goals, including five three-pointers. Ritchie County connected on 23 field goals, two of which came from beyond the arc. Wahama was 8-for-9 (88.9 percent) at the foul line, where the Rebels made 7-of-12 (58.3 percent).

Leading the White Falcons were Sawyer VanMatre with 13 points, and Ethan Gray with 10. Josiah Lloyd recorded six points for WHS, Bryce Zuspan added five, while Michael VanMatre scored four. William McCallister ended with three markers, while Nathan Manuel tallied two.

Graden McKinney led the hosts with two dozen points. Ethan Haught was next with nine points, followed by Blaine Bowie with eight. Issac Slater and Kolton DePinho scored six apiece in the win, while Wyatt Flesher rounded out the winning tally with two markers.

The White Falcons return to action on Thursday at Williamstown.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

