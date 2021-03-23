Rio drops Devils, pounds Pomeroys in RedStorm Classic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande rebounded from a tough, extra inning loss on Saturday by using the combination of strong pitching and explosive offense to post a pair of wins in Sunday’s final round of the RedStorm Softball Classic at Rio Softball Park.

Head coach Chris Hammond’s squad opened the day with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University and 12-4 mercy rule-shortened triumph against Saint Mary of the Woods (Ind.) College.

Rio Grande finished the day at 13-8.

Sunday’s opener saw the RedStorm rally from a 1-0 deficit by scoring three unearned runs in the home half of the fifth inning — all after the first two batters in the inning were retired routinely.

Freshman Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) drew a two-out walk and junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) followed by reaching on an error. Freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) singled home Clark with the tying run and, on the same play, moved into scoring position on the throw to the plate.

Junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) followed with a single to center to give the RedStorm the lead.

Meanwhile, freshman starter Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) had the best outing of her collegiate career to date, scattering 10 hits and a walk in a complete game effort. She struck out seven.

Webb and junior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) both had two hits in the victory.

Haley Mazon had three hits, including a run-scoring double in the top of the fifth inning, while Sarah Hige and Elizabeth Coon had two hits each.

Clover Brandt started and took the loss for the Blue Devils (5-5), allowing five hits and the three runs over 4-2/3 innings.

In game two, the RedStorm rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 4-2 by scoring eight times in the bottom of the third inning. Seven errors by Saint Mary of the Woods aided the Rio efforts.

Schmitt had three hits and two RBI to lead the RedStorm at the plate, while Clark went 2-for-2 with four RBI and senior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) added two hits and two runs batted in of her own. Webb also drove in two runs.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) got her seventh win in eight decisions, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in a complete game effort.

Brooke Coffing took the loss in relief for the Pomeroys (9-9), allowing eight hits and 10 runs — seven earned — over two innings.

Camryn Scott finished 3-for-3, while Jaselyn Conn was 2-for-2 and Josie Lord doubled for SMWC.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Shawnee State University in a non-conference twin bill. First pitch for the opening game is slated for 3 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.