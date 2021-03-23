Rio Grande women cut down Mighty Oaks

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Perhaps there’s something to be said for a pre-game chat with Dad.

With her father seeing her play in person for the first time in more than five years, Sophie Adams scored her first two goals of the season to lead the University of Rio Grande past Oakland City University, 6-1, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who were playing for the first time since their season was put on hold on Oct. 31, 2020, improved to 8-3 overall and 8-2 in RSC play.

Oakland City fell to 3-9-1 overall and 1-8 against conference foes.

Adams, a freshman from Manchester, England, was surprised by an appearance from her father, Mark, during the pre-game coin toss.

Mark Adams, whose job has him working abroad, took advantage of a break in his duties and flew 37 hours from Somalia to Nashville before leaving Tennessee at 3 a.m. and making the drive to Rio Grande to see his daughter play.

Mr. Adams was treated to the RedStorm’s most proficient offensive display of the season.

Rio Grande’s six goals — all of which came in the first half — were its most in a game since a 7-4 win over Midway University on Oct. 27, 2018.

The six goals scored in one half were Rio’s most since scoring six goals in the second half of a 16-0 rout of Kentucky Christian University on Sept. 11, 2013.

The RedStorm outshot the Mighty Oaks 24-7, including a 20-1 advantage in the decisive opening half.

Unassisted markers by freshman Lorna Campos (Santiago, Chile) and sophomore Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH), just 2-1/2 minutes apart and less than seven minutes into the contest, gave Rio an early 2-0 lead.

Oakland City sliced the deficit in half on its only shot of the opening period — a boot by Becca Rutherford from 35 yards out straightaway which hit the crossbar and bounced into the goal — to make it 2-1 with 34:08 remaining before the intermission.

Adams scored each of the RedStorm’s next two goals.

The first came on a header via a pass from senior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) with 25:24 left in the half, while the second was just under 3-1/2 minutes later off of a corner kick by Campos.

Rio’s final two scores came unassisted from Davis with 7:15 remaining before halftime and from freshman Megan Schmidt (Beavercreek, OH), who scored on the rebound of a missed shot with 5:32 left before the break.

Freshman Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) stopped three shots in goal for the RedStorm.

Oakland City keeper Jillian Beem was credited with 12 saves.

Rio Grande will return to action on April 1 in the opening round of the River States Conference Tournament against an opponent still to be determined.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

