District 13 boys basketball teams

A total of eight local boys basketball players — six from Gallia County and two from Meigs County — were selected to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 13 teams for the 2020-21 campaign.

Each of the three Gallia County squads garnered two selections, while Meigs and Southern landed a single choice within their respective divisions.

River Valley, however, came away with the largest accolade within the area as Jordan Lambert was not only a first team selection in Division III, but the senior was also named a co-player of the year.

Lambert — a 6-foot-6 forward that averaged 22.2 points per game — will also be one of the two District 13 representatives that will play in the annual North-South Basketball Classic.

Lambert was also joined by his younger brother — Jance, a sophomore — on the D-3 team. Jance was a special mention selection on behalf of the Raiders.

Junior Coulter Cleland was the lone selection for Meigs and ended up being named a first team honoree on Division III as well.

Nathan Speed of Fairland was named the D-3 coach of the year. Fairland junior Aiden Porter joined Jordan Lambert in sharing D-3 player of the year accolades.

Gallia Academy came away with two selections in Division I-II, including a first team honoree in sophomore Isaac Clary. Senior Cooper Davis was also a special mention choice on behalf of the Blue Devils.

Blaine Maddox was named the Division I-II coach of the year. Athens senior Brayden Whiting was chosen as the player of the year and will also join Lambert in attending the North-South contest on behalf of D-13.

South Gallia garnered a first team selection in junior Brayden Hammond and a second team honoree in senior Jaxxin Mabe, both of which came in Division IV.

Southern senior Arrow Drummer was a special mention selection in D-4. Eastern did not have a player chosen to the Division IV squad.

Hunter Smith of Federal Hocking was the D-4 player of the year, while Howie Caldwell of Trimble took top coaching honors within that division.

OVP area lands 8 picks; Lambert headed to N-S game

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

