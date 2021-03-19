2020-21 All-OVC boys basketball team

A trio of Blue Devils were chosen to the 2020-21 All-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the 8-team league.

Gallia Academy senior Cooper Davis and sophomore teammate Isaac Clary were both first team choices for the Blue and White, who finished tied for fourth with Coal Grove in the league standings with identical marks of 6-8.

Sophomore Brody Fellure was named an honorable mention choice for the first time in his career. All three selections are first for the GAHS trio, although Clary was an honorable mention pick a year ago.

Five-time league champions Fairland led the way with a league-best five selections, including coach of the year accolades for Nathan Speed.

Clary was one of the seven people to make a repeat appearance on this year’s OVC boys basketball team. The Fairland trio of Clayton Thomas, Aiden Porter and Jacob Polcyn joined Austin Webb of South Point, Miles Shipp of Portsmouth and Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake in repeating as first team honorees.

2020-21 All-OVC boys basketball teams

First Team

FAIRLAND (13-1): Clayton Thomas**, Aiden Porter*, Jacob Polcyn*

SOUTH POINT (12-2): Austin Webb***, Nakyan Turner

IRONTON (9-5): Erickson Barnes, Trent Hacker

GALLIA ACADEMY (6-8): Isaac Clary#, Cooper Davis

COAL GROVE (6-8): Tait Matney, Jarren Hicks

PORTSMOUTH (5-9): Miles Shipp*

CHESAPEAKE (4-10): Levi Blankenship**

ROCK HILL (1-13): Owen Hankins

Coach of the Year

Nathan Speed (Fairland)

Honorable Mention

Jordan Williams, Fairland; Mason Kazee, South Point; Landen Wilson, Ironton; Brody Fellure, Gallia Academy; Perry Kingery, Coal Grove; Donovan Carr, Portsmouth; Caleb Schneider, Chesapeake; Brayden Adams, Rock Hill.

* — indicates first team selection from previous year.

# — indicates honorable mention selection from previous year.

