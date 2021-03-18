Lady Knights fall at Buffalo, 56-39

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Too much, too soon.

Host Buffalo built a 26-11 halftime lead and basically traded points the rest of the way Wednesday night during a 56-39 decision over the Point Pleasant girls basketball team in a non-conference contest at ‘The Barn’ in Putnam County.

The visiting Lady Knights (1-2) found themselves in a 13-6 hole through eight minutes of play, but the Lady Bison (4-2) countered with a 13-5 surge that included the last five points of the half en route to a 15-point cushion at the break.

After Buffalo extended its lead with the first six points of the third quarter, PPHS ended an 11-0 run as Brooke Warner nailed a trifecta at the 5:24 mark for a 32-14 contest.

BHS, however, answered back with four straight points as an Abby Darnley basket with 4:06 remaining gave the Blue and Gold their largest lead of the third period at 36-14. The Red and Black countered with a 9-2 surge that closed the gap back down to 15 points headed into the finale.

A Tayah Fetty basket five seconds into the fourth allowed Point to whittle the deficit down to 38-25, but the guests were ultimately never closer. Buffalo took its largest lead of the game at 54-30 on a free throw by Hailey Williams with two minutes remaining.

The Lady Knights made 15 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 7-of-16 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Fetty paced the guests with 12 points, followed by Kendal Connolly with 10 points and McKenna Young with seven markers. Warner was next with four points, while Kierra Smith and Patience Burke completed the tally with three points each.

The Lady Bison netted 21 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and sank 12-of-17 charity tosses for 71 percent.

Abby Darnley led BHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Chloe Hale with 12 points and Lilly Wyant with eight markers. Williams and Alyssa Raynes were next with seven points apiece, while Baylee Hudnall and Katie Darnley respectively rounded things out with five and two points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it travels to Nitro for a non-conference matchup at 3 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant freshman McKenna Young battles for a loose ball between a trio of Buffalo players during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.19-PP-Young.jpg Point Pleasant freshman McKenna Young battles for a loose ball between a trio of Buffalo players during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Kendal Connolly releases a shot attempt over a Buffalo defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_PP-Connolly.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Kendal Connolly releases a shot attempt over a Buffalo defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Tayah Fetty (34) dribbles the ball up the floor during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest against Buffalo in Buffalo, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant junior Tayah Fetty (34) dribbles the ball up the floor during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest against Buffalo in Buffalo, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Kierra Smith releases a shot attempt over a Buffalo defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_PP-Kierra.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Kierra Smith releases a shot attempt over a Buffalo defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

