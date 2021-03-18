Ritchie County takes down Lady Falcons, 48-34

MASON, W.Va. — Another tough test.

The Wahama girls basketball team suffered its third straight setback on Wednesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason County, falling to Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County 48-34 for the Lady Rebels fifth win in a row.

Wahama (3-4, 3-3 LKC) held leads of 2-0 and 4-2 in the opening quarter, but Ritchie County (5-1, 5-1) scored seven straight points and never trailed again.

The Lady Rebels were up 9-7 at the end of the opening period, and held WHS scoreless for the first 4:30 of the second quarter, growing the lead to a dozen points. Each team scored six points over the final 3:30 of the half, and Wahama trailed 25-13 at the break.

RCHS scored six of the first seven points in the second half and led by a game-high 17 points, at 31-14. Wahama claimed the next seven points, but went into the finale down 34-21.

The Lady Falcons got as close as 10, at 44-34 with 33 seconds to play, but Ritchie County hit back-to-back field goals to cap off the 48-34 victory.

Wahama won the rebounding battle by a 27-to-17 count, including 8-to-7 on the offensive end. However, the Lady Falcons committed 19 turnovers, 11 more than the Lady Rebels. The hosts recorded eight assists, five steals and five blocked shots, while RCHS finished with 14 assists, 14 steals and three rejections.

The Red and White were 13-of-37 (35.1 percent) from the field, including 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) from beyond the arc, while Ritchie County made 19-of-46 (41.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-8 (50 percent) three-point tries. Both teams made six free throws, WHS in 11 attempts for 54.5 percent, and RCHS in nine tries for 66.7 percent.

Lauren Noble was responsible for both of Lady Falcon three-pointers and finished with a team-best 13 points. Emma Gibbs recorded a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, to go with four rejections and three assists. Torre VanMatre posted nine point, six rebounds and three assists, while Mikie Lieving finished with two points and a team-high two steals.

Sophie Nelson led the guests with 15 points, featuring a pair of triples. Rebekah Rupert recorded 13 points and team-highs of six rebounds and two blocks, Olivia Cress added 10 points, while Soffi Bee finished with eight points and game-bests of five steals and four assists. Marissa Jeffrey rounded out the winning tally with two points.

The Lady Falcons will be back at Gary Clark Court on Friday against Williamstown.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

WHS sophomore Amber Wolfe (14) drives past Ritchie County junior Sophie Nelson (right), during the Lady Rebels’ 14-point win on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.19-WAH-Wolfe.jpg WHS sophomore Amber Wolfe (14) drives past Ritchie County junior Sophie Nelson (right), during the Lady Rebels’ 14-point win on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving (22) shoots from the right wing, during the Lady Falcons’ 14-point setback on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.19-wo-WAH-Lieving.jpg WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving (22) shoots from the right wing, during the Lady Falcons’ 14-point setback on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Lauren Noble releases a jump shot over the Ritchie County defense, during Wednesday’s LKC bout at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.19-wo-WAH-Noble.jpg Wahama junior Lauren Noble releases a jump shot over the Ritchie County defense, during Wednesday’s LKC bout at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS senior Emma Gibbs (10) saves the ball from going out of bounds, during the second half of the Lady Falcons’ 48-34 setback on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.19-wo-WAH-Gibbs.jpg WHS senior Emma Gibbs (10) saves the ball from going out of bounds, during the second half of the Lady Falcons’ 48-34 setback on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.