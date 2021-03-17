CLC tames Wildcats in opener, 68-41

ASHTON, W.Va. — Things started well … they just didn’t end up finishing that way.

The Hannan boys basketball team put together a competitive first quarter in its season opener, but visiting Cross Lanes Christian used an impressive 23-2 second period push to gain control and pull away Tuesday night for a 68-41 victory in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (0-1) built leads of 4-0 and 6-5 in the opening three minutes of regulation, but the Warriors (2-4) countered with a 9-6 run and secured a 14-12 edge through eight minutes of play. A Boston Myers basket with 2:08 left in the initial frame ultimately broke a 10-all tie and gave the guests what proved to be a permanent lead the rest of the way.

HHS was never closer from there as the Blue and White missed their first 11 shot attempts and committed 13 turnovers before Javen Hughes produced the team’s only points with 24 seconds left until halftime.

CLC — which had scored 21 straight points before the Hughes bucket — got an Eli Stowers putback with two seconds remaining, allowing the guests to take a 37-14 cushion into the intermission.

Hannan — which committed 23 turnovers in the first half — gave the ball away only seven more times in the second half, but the hosts were never closer than 49-26 following a Logan Barker basket at the 1:27 mark of the third. CLC reeled off four unanswered points from there to complete a 16-12 run for a 53-26 advantage headed into the finale.

Myers gave the Warriors their largest lead of the night at 68-31 with an offensive putback with 2:32 remaining. Hannan ended the game with the final 10 points to complete the 27-point outcome.

Cross Lanes Christian outrebounded the hosts by a 43-37 overall margin, including an 11-9 edge on the offensive glass. Hannan also committed 30 of the 54 turnovers in the contest.

The Wildcats made 16-of-61 field goal attempts for 26 percent, including a 2-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 13 percent. HHS also made 7-of-19 free throws for 37 percent.

Xavier Stone paced the hosts with 14 points and Barker was next with 12 points, while Justin Rainey and Dakota Watkins each contributed four markers. Hughes added three points, while Brady Edmunds and James Adkins completed the tally with two points apiece.

Rainey hauled in a team-best 10 rebounds, while Stone and Edmunds also grabbed eight caroms each in the setback.

CLC netted 29-of-66 shot attempts for 44 percent, including a 5-of-19 effort from 3-point territory for 26 percent. The guests also sank 5-of-10 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Sam Mulanax led the Warriors with a game-high 18 points, followed by Drew Mehall with 14 points and Jon Dillon with 11 markers. Myers also finished the evening with a double-double effort of 10 points and a team-best 10 boards.

Stowers contributed seven points to the winning cause, while Tyler Garrison and Justin Dean respectively wrapped things up with four and three points.

Hannan returns to action Friday when it hosts Parkersburg Christian in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

Hannan junior Justin Rainey releases a 3-point shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball contest against Cross Lanes Christian in Ashton, W.Va. Hannan junior Brady Edmunds (32) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball contest against Cross Lanes Christian in Ashton, W.Va. Hannan junior Logan Barker (20) releases a shot attempt between a pair of Cross Lanes Christian defenders during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

