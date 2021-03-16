Point Pleasant holds off Indians, 68-65

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Wire-to-wire, but not without a little late drama.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team never trailed en route to a 68-65 victory over guest Sissonville on Monday at ‘the Dungeon’, where the Big Blacks saw their once 19-point advantage trimmed to a single point with 1:07 to play.

PPHS (2-4) scored the first 15 points of the contest, holding Sissonville (0-4) off the board until the 4:20 mark of the opening quarter.

The guests got back to within a dozen points, at 22-10, by the end of the period, and were as close as seven, at 31-24, 5:02 into the second. Point Pleasant went on a 7-to-1 run over the remainder of the half, and headed into the break on top 38-25.

The Big Blacks kept the momentum through halftime, with the largest leads of the game coming at 49-30 and 52-33, at the midway point and the 1:30 mark of the third quarter respectively.

Sissonville closed the gap to 11, at 54-43, by the end of the third, and were within single digits, at 60-52, 2:53 into the fourth. SHS then scored 11 of the next 15 points, pulling within one point, at 64-63, on a Dyllan Griffith three-pointer with 1:07 remaining. The hosts, however, hit 4-of-8 free throws in the final minute, and held the Indians to just one field goal, sealing the 68-65 victory.

For the game, the Big Blacks made 20 field goals, a quarter of which came from beyond the arc, while Sissonville sank 23 field goals, including seven trifectas. At the foul line, Point Pleasant was 23-for-40 (57.5 percent), and SHS shot 12-for-16 (75 percent).

Leading Point Pleasant, Hunter Bush combined three trifectas, six two-pointers, and an 8-for-9 day at the charity stripe for a game-best 29 points. Kyelar Morrow made six field goals, including two triples, and sank 8-of-13 foul shots on his way to 22 points.

Eric Chapman contributed nine points to the winning cause, Luke Derenberger and Malik Butler added three apiece, while Cody Schultz chipped in with two.

Griffith led Sissonville with 20 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter. Jalen Breckenridge and Kaulin Johnson scored a dozen apiece for the guests, while Brandon Conner finished with five. Ivan Jackson and Dylan Lucas both scored four, Carson Boggs and Elijah Thompson each added three, while Ethan Taylor rounded out the SHS tally with two points.

After hosting Winfield on Tuesday, the Big Blacks will visit Buffalo on Wednesday.

