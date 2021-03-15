Lady Blue Devils stymie Wahama, 63-36

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — Everybody has an off day.

The Wahama girls basketball team had its two-game winning streak snapped with a 63-36 setback to Little Kanawha Conference host St. Marys on Friday in Pleasants County.

The Lady Falcons (3-2, 3-1 LKC) hit a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter, but were down 15-9 eight minutes into play.

St. Mary’s (4-1, 4-1) was ahead by double digits, at 29-19, by halftime, outscoring WHS 14-to-10 in the second period.

The Lady Blue Devils pulled away with an 18-to-8 third quarter, and headed into the finale on top 47-27. SMHS capped off the 63-36 victory with a 16-to-9 fourth quarter.

For the game, the Lady Falcons sank a dozen field goals, four of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, St. Mary’s hit 26 field goals, including five triples. At the foul line, Wahama was 8-for-14 (57.1 percent), while SMHS shot 6-of-9 (66.7 percent).

Emma Gibbs led the Lady Falcons with 11 points, while Lauren Noble and Amber Wolfe each hit a pair of three pointers en route to nine and eight points respectively. Mikie Lieving and Torre VanMatre rounded out the WHS total with four points apiece.

Leading the hosts were Zoe Davis with 17 points and Joey Moore with 12. Lara Fetty was next with nine points, followed by Kylie Wright with seven, Eden Turner with six, Alexis Hashman with five, and Kenzie Smith with three. Caraline Lancaster and Millie Kehrer both contributed two points to the winning tally.

After visiting Parkersburg Catholic on Monday, Wahama hosts Ritchie County on Wednesday.

