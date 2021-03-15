RedStorm rallies to knock off Point Park

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Trey White tossed 4-2/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Caden Cluxton capped a four-run seventh inning rally with a two-run single as the University of Rio Grande upended Point Park University, 11-8, in the opening game of their River States Conference baseball doubleheader, Saturday afternoon, at Bob Evans Field.

The second game of the twin bill was suspended, tied at 2-2 after eight innings, due to darkness.

The suspended game will be completed prior to Sunday’s regularly scheduled series finale at noon.

White, a sophomore from Crooksville, Ohio, kept the RedStorm in the game after Rio (8-14 overall, 1-3 RSC) coughed up a 5-1 first inning lead.

Point Park (8-7, 1-3 RSC) scored four times in the second inning, twice in the third and once in the fourth to take an 8-5 advantage.

White recorded the final out of the fourth inning in relief of junior starter Cody Gabriel (Upper Sandusky, OH) and then proceeded to blank the Pioneers over the course of the next four innings.

The left-hander recorded the first out of the ninth inning before giving way to fellow sophomore Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH), who struck out the final two batters after White issued a one-one walk to Cole Horew to earn a save.

White walked four in his stint on the mound, but did not allow a hit and struck out three.

Rio Grande started the road back with two runs in the fifth inning thanks to a run-scoring groundout by freshman Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) and an error, but took the lead for good with its seventh inning rally.

Freshman Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) opened the inning with an infield single and moved to second on a bunt single by Jordan. Senior Jon Erhard (Newark, OH) followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt, but the throw to third in attempt to force Carter was late and all hands were safe.

PPU starter Christian Negron, who survived the rough first inning start, was lifted in favor of Jonathan Pacheco, who promptly surrendered an RBI single to sophomore Billy Cooper (Jackson, OH) to tie the game.

Pachecho was removed in favor of Ruben Ramirez, who was greeted by a run-scoring hit to right by sophomore II-Zadod Gabriel (Toledo, OH) which plated the go-ahead run and set the stage for the two-run single by Cluxton which made it 11-8.

Cluxton, Carter, Erhard and Cooper all had two hits in the win. Erhard had a three-run double in the five-run first inning, while Cooper and Cluxton drove in two runs apiece.

Senior Jesse Watson (Las Cruces, NM) added a double in the winning effort for the RedStorm.

Joseph Renovales had three hits and three RBI to pace Point Park, while Ty Andrews and Antonio Carrilo both had two hits and a run batted in. Both of Andrews’ hits were doubles and one of Carrillo’s hits was a double.

Emille Morillo also had two RBI in a losing cause.

Negron took the loss for the Pioneers, allowing eight and 10 runs — nine earned — over six-plus innings.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

