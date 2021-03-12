2020-21 All-OVC girls basketball team

A trio of Blue Angels were chosen to the 2020-21 All-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the 8-team league.

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro was a repeat first team selection after averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Blue and White. The senior post player also reached 1,000 career points for her career in her final OVC game against Portsmouth.

Sophomore Chanee Cremeens was a first team honoree for the first time in her career, while junior Asia Griffin also made the All-OVC list for the first time as an honorable mention choice.

GAHS went 6-8 overall in OVC play, joining both Ironton and South Point in a tie for fourth place. League champions Coal Grove and Fairland each came away with a league-best five total selections, including coach of the year accolades for Rick Roach and Jon Buchanan respectively.

2020-21 All-OVC girls basketball teams

First Team

FAIRLAND (13-1): Tomi Hinkle*, Emma Marshall#, Bree Allen

COAL GROVE (13-1): Addi Dillow**, Kaleigh Murphy*, Abbey Hicks*

CHESAPEAKE (9-5): Maddie Ward, Blake Anderson

GALLIA ACADEMY (6-8): Maddy Petro**, Chanee Cremeens

IRONTON (6-8): Evan Williams#, Kirsten Williams

SOUTH POINT (6-8): Sarah Roach, Karmen Bruton

ROCK HILL (3-1): Hadyn Bailey

PORTSMOUTH (0-14): Nia Trinidad#

Coaches of the Year

Rick Roach (Coal Grove) and John Buchanan (Fairland)

Honorable Mention

Miaa Howard, Fairland; Elli Holmes#, Coal Grove; Emily Duncan#, Chesapeake; Asia Griffin, Gallia Academy; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Sarah Mitchell, South Point; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth.

* — indicates first team selection from previous year.

# — indicates honorable mention selection from previous year.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

GAHS senior Maddy Petro is surrounded by Lady Trojans, during the Blue Angels’ Feb. 5 victory in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.13-GA-Petro.jpg GAHS senior Maddy Petro is surrounded by Lady Trojans, during the Blue Angels’ Feb. 5 victory in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Blue Angels land 3 selections on all-league squad

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.