Point comes up short at Ripley, 74-71

RIPLEY, W.Va. — All was well … until it suddenly wasn’t.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team hit 14 trifectas through three quarters and led by three possessions headed into the finale, but host Ripley flipped the switch with a 20-8 fourth quarter surge and rallied for a 74-71 victory on Tuesday night in a non-conference contest in Jackson County.

The Big Blacks (1-3) received eight points from Hunter Bush in the opening frame, but the guests still found themselves in a slim 17-14 hole through eight minutes of play.

From there, however, the Red and Black launched a furious outside assault that left the Vikings (2-1) in a serious predicament over the next two frames.

Bush poured in 11 points and Kyelar Morrow added eight points as part of a 25-19 charge that gave the guests a 39-36 edge headed into the intermission.

Morrow tacked on four trifectas in the third and Bush added a pair to go along with 10 points, and the Big Blacks made a 24-18 push in the third to take a 63-54 advantage into the finale.

Both Bush and Morrow were held without a field goal down the stretch as the duo combined for just two points, while Luke Johnson capped the late 20-8 RHS run with 11 points — including the game-clinching trifecta to break a 71-all tie.

Point Pleasant made 23 total field goals — including the 14 3-pointers — and also went 11-of-13 at the free throw line for 85 percent.

Bush led the guests with a game-high 31 points, followed by Morrow with 23 points and Cody Schultz with six markers.

Zach McDaniel and Eric Chapman — who battled foul trouble before fouling out in the fourth — were next with three points each, while Trey Peck and Luke Derenberger added two points apiece. Malik Butler completed the tally with one point.

Ripley made 25 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also sank 15-of-22 charity tosses for 68 percent.

Johnson paced the hosts with 26 points and Braxton Carpenter added 19 points, followed by Kaeden Profitt and Isaiah Casto with nine markers each.

Joey Ramsey and Kadin Hall added four points apiece, while Logan Hash and Brady Anderson respectively completed the winning mark with two points and one point.

Point Pleasant returns to the hardwood on Friday when it travels to Madison for a non-conference tilt against the Scott Skyhawks at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.