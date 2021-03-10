White Falcons fall at Ravenswood, 75-47

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — There was no getting out of this hole.

A 27-8 second quarter surge ultimately provided host Ravenswood with all of the cushion it needed Tuesday night during a 75-47 victory over the Wahama boys basketball team in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup held in Jackson County.

The White Falcons (0-3, 0-2 LKC) managed to keep things competitive early on as the guests received six points from Sawyer VanMatre in the first quarter, but six different Red Devils (2-1, 2-0) scored in that same span as they built a 19-10 advantage.

WHS was ultimately never closer as Matthew Carte unleashed 11 points for RHS during that pivotal 19-point swing, allowing Ravenswood to secure a comfortable 46-18 cushion headed into the break.

Wahama netted seven trifectas in the second half and won the third stanza, but the guests were never within striking distance over the final 16 minutes of play.

The White Falcons got a trio of 3-pointers from Josiah Lloyd during a 16-15 third quarter push that trimmed the deficit down to 61-34. Lloyd hit three more trifectas in the finale, but RHS closed regulation with a 14-13 run to complete the 28-point outcome.

Wahama went 18-of-46 from the field for 39 percent, including a 9-of-20 effort from behind the arc for 45 percent. The guests were also 2-of-8 at the free throw line for 25 percent.

Lloyd paced the White Falcons with 20 points, followed by Sawyer VanMatre with 10 points and Ethan Gray with eight markers. Michael VanMatre was next with four points, while Brennan Grate and Bryce Zuspan respectively rounded things out with three and two points.

Gray and Sawyer VanMatre led WHS with six rebounds apiece, while Zuspan handed out a team-best three assists. Wahama committed 13 turnovers in the setback.

Ravenswood made 32 total field goals — including seven 3-pointers — and also sank all four of its free throw attempts.

Carte paced RHS with a game-high 22 points, followed by by Drew Hunt with 12 points and Shawn Banks with 10 markers. Ashton Miller contributed nine points and Logan Alfred added seven points as well.

Blake Ball and Colton Goodwin each chipped in six markers, while Beau Bennett completed the winning tally with three points.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it hosts Wirt County in a LKC matchup at approximately 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.