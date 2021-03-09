Grenadiers sweep DH, series from RedStorm

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana University Southeast raced to an early lead in game one before erasing an early game two deficit en route to a doubleheader sweep — and a series sweep — of the University of Rio Grande, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at the Koetter Sports Complex.

The 11th-ranked Grenadiers, who held on for a one-run win in Friday night’s series opener, posted a 10-6 victory in the opener and a 5-3 triumph in back end of the twinbill.

IU Southeast improved to 9-10 overall and 3-0 in league play with the wins.

Rio Grande slipped to 6-13 overall and 0-3 inside the RSC with the two losses.

The RedStorm trailed 6-0 after two innings in the opener before scoring five times in the fifth inning to pull within 7-6.

IU Southeast held on, though, scoring two times in the bottom of the fifth and once more in the seventh to set the final score.

Clay Woeste went 3-for-6 with a triple, a double and three runs scored to lead the home team, while Brody Tanksley and Santrel Farmer drove in three runs and two runs, respectively.

Hunter Kloke started and earned the win for the Grenadiers, allowing seven hits and four earned runs over five innings.

Graduate senior Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) started and took the loss for Rio Grande, allowing five hits, four walks and six runs over 1-1/3 innings.

Senior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) and sophomore II-Zadod Gabriel (Toledo, OH) had two hits each in a losing cause for the RedStorm, while freshman Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) had two RBI and senior Jesse Watson (Las Cruces, NM) had a double.

In game two, Rio Grande grabbed a 1-0 second inning lead when Watson led off with a single and scored on a one-out hit by senior Juan Familia (Reading, PA), but the Grenadiers responded with two runs in both the third and fourth innings and added one marker in the fifth inning to take control.

The RedStorm tacked on two runs in their final at bat, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Tanksely had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for IUS, while Matt Monahan and Ben Berenda also had two hits each and an RBI. Marco Romero added a double to the winning effort.

Drew Hensley started and got the win for the hosts, allowing four hits and a run while striking out five over five innings.

Senior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) started and took the loss for Rio Grande, allowing five hits and two runs over three innings.

Familia finished 2-for-3 in the loss for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon when former Mid-South Conference rival Campbellsville University visits for a non-conference doubleheader.

First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

