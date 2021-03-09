Rio men return from layoff with shutout win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In its first outing since the final day of October, the University of Rio Grande men’s soccer team show little — if any — signs of any rust.

Charlie Chechlacz and Diego Martinez each had a goal and an assist as the 13th-ranked RedStorm routed Marian University, 5-0, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference action at St. Vincent Field.

Rio Grande improved to 9-2 with the victory.

Marian fell to 3-10-2 with the loss.

The RedStorm outshot the host Knights, 29-6, and enjoyed an 8-1 edge in corner kick opportunities.

Rio Grande also played with a one-man advantage for the final 22:27 of the first half after Marian goal keeper Brendan Weiger received a second yellow card caution, which resulted in his red card disqualification.

The advantage grew to two players just over four minutes into the second half when Marian’s Dylann Merchand was assessed a straight red card.

Chechlacz, a junior from Liecestershire, England, gave Rio the only goal it would need with an unassisted marker a little less than seven minutes into the contest. He assisted on a goal by sophomore Osvaldo Pereira (Campo Grande, Brazil) with 16:53 remaining before the intermission to make it 2-0.

Sophomore Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) scored an unassisted goal of his own 8-1/2 minutes later to extend the lead to 3-0, while a pair of second half scores in a span of just under eight minutes set the final tally.

Martinez, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, scored off a feed from senior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) with 38:39 left to play, before assisting on a marker by senior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) with 30:50 remaining.

Freshman goalie Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) stopped three shots in his Rio Grande debut.

Nikalaas Kolosso, who came on in net after Weiger’s dismissal, had nine saves in the loss for Marian.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday afternoon when Tennessee Wesleyan visits Evan E. Davis Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs (8-1) are among the schools receiving votes in the latest NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.