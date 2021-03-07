Panthers slip past Point Pleasant, 82-77

A back-and-forth opener, and then a quick turnaround.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team dropped an 82-77 decision to non-conference guest Lincoln County on Friday in Mason County, and the Big Blacks then fell 54-41 on Saturday afternoon at Mingo Central.

On Friday, PPHS (0-2) trailed by as many as six points in the opening period, but cut its deficit to 16-15 by the end of the stanza.

After a trio of lead changes in the first 1:15 of the second quarter, Point Pleasant went up by six points, at 24-18. LCHS battled back to tie the game at 26, but the hosts closed the half with a 9-to-2 run for 35-28 lead.

Point Pleasant was ahead by a game-high 13 points, at 42-29, a minute into the second half. The Panthers fought back to tie it at 51 with 40 seconds left in the third period, but PPHS went into the finale on top 54-53.

Point Pleasant started the fourth with an 8-to-4 run, and led 62-57 with six minutes to play. The Panthers tied it at 66, and then took the lead for good at 69-68 on a Caleb Romans three-point with 3:25 left in regulation. Point Pleasant was within a single point on two other occasions in the closing minutes, but ultimately fell 82-77.

PPHS connected on 25 field goal attempts, six of which came from beyond the arc, while the guests made 27 field goals, including six triples. At the foul line, Point Pleasant was 21-of-28 (75 percent), while Lincoln County was 18-of-29 (62.1 percent).

Eric Chapman and Hunter Bush led the hosts with 28 points apiece. Malik Butler was next with 11 points, followed by Trey Peck and Kyelar Morrow with four each. Cody Schultz rounded out the PPHS total with two markers.

Leading Lincoln County were John Blankenship and Jayse Tully with 24 and 23 points respectively. Romans scored 10 in the win, Will Carpenter, Isaiah Koontz and Joe Whitten each tallied six, while Jackson Sanders came up with three.

On Saturday, PPHS again trailed by a single point eight minutes into play, this time 13-12. The guests were still down one, at 24-23, headed into halftime.

The Miners pulled away with a 16-to-5 third quarter, and then capped off the 54-41 victory with a 14-to-13 fourth.

Seven of Point Pleasant’s 15 field goals were from beyond the arc, while MCHS made 20 field goals, including nine from long range. PPHS was 4-for-9 (44.4 percent) at the charity stripe, while the hosts hit 5-of-16 (31.3 percent).

Morrow led the Big Blacks with 18 points, a dozen of which came from three-point range. Peck and Bush scored seven points apiece, Chapman added three, while Schultz, Zach McDaniel and Luke Derenberger tallied two points each.

Justin May led Mingo Central with 16 points, followed by Smith and Evans with 13 apiece. Jackson and Thomason had five points each for the Miners, while Campbell scored two.

Point Pleasant will have a chance to avenge both of these setbacks, as Mingo Central comes to Mason County on March 20, and the Big Blacks travel to LCHS on April 10.

After hosting Sherman on Monday, Point Pleasant will visit Ripley on Tuesday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant center Eric Chapman (33) slams down a dunk in the fourth quarter of the Big Blacks’ season-opening 82-77 setback on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.9-PP-Chapman.jpg Point Pleasant center Eric Chapman (33) slams down a dunk in the fourth quarter of the Big Blacks’ season-opening 82-77 setback on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant’s Trey Peck wins the battle for a loose ball near midcourt, during the first half of Friday’s season-opener in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.9-wo-PP-Peck.jpg Point Pleasant’s Trey Peck wins the battle for a loose ball near midcourt, during the first half of Friday’s season-opener in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Hunter Bush (1) splits a trip of Panther defenders of a layup in front of classmate Malik Butler (50), during Lincoln County’s 82-77 victory on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.9-wo-PP-Bush.jpg PPHS senior Hunter Bush (1) splits a trip of Panther defenders of a layup in front of classmate Malik Butler (50), during Lincoln County’s 82-77 victory on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant’s Cody Schultz (5) finishes a fast break, during the first half of the Big Blacks’ five-point loss on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.9-wo-PP-Schultz.jpg Point Pleasant’s Cody Schultz (5) finishes a fast break, during the first half of the Big Blacks’ five-point loss on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.