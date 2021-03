Gallia Academy senior offensive tackle Riley Starnes was selected to the South Division 4-7 roster for the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic, which won’t be played for a second straight year. Starnes — signed to play at the University of Toledo — is the first to Blue Devil chosen for the North-South game roster since 2019, when Jacob Campbell and head coach Alex Penrod represented the Blue and White.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-GA-Starnes.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports