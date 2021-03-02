Bobcats release 2021 schedule

ATHENS, Ohio — Ready for a full slate this fall.

The Ohio University football team — which only got three games in this past season — recently released its 2021 schedule, with the Green and White playing in Peden Stadium for six of their 12 games.

The Bobcats open the season by welcoming a Power-5 opponent to Peden, as Syracuse — out of Atlantic Coast Conference — is set to visit Athens on Sept. 4. The Green and White haven’t met with the Orange since 1921.

The Bobcats will be back at home the following week, facing Duquense, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Ohio last played the Dukes in 1948.

OU will start a sting of three straight road games at Louisiana on Sept. 18. The Ragin’ Cajuns — out of the Sun Belt Conference — won 45-25 when they visited Peden Stadium in 2019.

Ohio wraps up non-league play in the Big Ten, visiting Northwestern on Sept. 25. The Bobcats won their first-ever meeting with the Wildcats in 1973, but have dropped three straight against NU, with the most recent meeting coming in 2008.

Ohio opens its Mid-American Conference season at Akron on Oct. 2. The Bobcats have won 13 of the last 16 meetings with the Zips, and are ahead 22-14-1 in the all-time series.

The Green and White will celebrate homecoming on Oct. 9 against Central Michigan, looking to snap a five-game skid against the Chippewas.

Ohio is back on the road on Oct. 16 at Buffalo, looking for their third win in a row against the Bulls.

The Bobcats’ final Saturday game is at home on Oct. 23 against Kent State. Ohio has won six in a row against the Flashes and is 45-25-2 in all-time meetings with KSU.

Mid-week MACtion begins with a rivalry game, as Ohio hosts Miami in the Battle of the Bricks on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Redhawks have two wins in a row over OU, making their all-time series advantage 54-40-2.

The Bobcats are back one week later, visiting Eastern Michigan. These teams haven’t met since 2017, but Ohio has won 10 of its last 12 meetings with EMU.

Ohio’s final home game is Nov. 16 against Toledo, with the Bobcats looking for a third straight win over the Golden Rockets.

The Bobcats’ regular season finale is set for Friday, Nov. 26 at Bowling Green. Ohio has won five in a row against BGSU, including a 52-10 triumph in 2020.

The Mid-American Conference celebrates its 75th anniversary this season, and the 25th MAC Football Championship game will be on Dec. 4 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bobcats have had six consecutive winning seasons.

Start times have yet to be determined.

2021 Ohio Football Schedule

Date Opponent

9-4 vs. Syracuse

9-11 vs. Duquense

9-18 at Louisiana

9-25 at Northwestern

10-2 at Akron

10-9 vs. Central Michigan

10-16 at Buffalo

10-23 vs. Kent State

11-2 vs. Miami

11-9 at Eastern Michigan

11-16 vs. Toledo

11-26 at Bowling Green

Members of the Bobcat offense celebrate an Armani Rodgers touchdown run, during Ohio’s Nov. 10, 2020, victory over Akron in Athens, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.3-OU-TD.jpg Members of the Bobcat offense celebrate an Armani Rodgers touchdown run, during Ohio’s Nov. 10, 2020, victory over Akron in Athens, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

