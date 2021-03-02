Marauders outlast Vinton County, 56-53

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — At home for the final time this season, the Marauders got a little revenge.

The Meigs boys basketball team — which fell 64-48 at Vinton County on Dec. 18 — returned the favor on Monday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, defeating the Vikings 56-53 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

Meigs (7-9, 5-4 TVC Ohio) led 1-0, but surrendered eight of the next nine points. The Marauders answered with a 12-to-2 run over the remainder of the opening period, and then scored six of the first eight in the second period for a 20-12 lead with 4:24 left in the half.

Vinton County ended the first half with a 13-to-1 spurt, and headed into the break on top 25-21. The Vikings doubled their lead with a 10-to-6 start to the second half, but Meigs scored 10 of the next 12 points for a 38-37 lead. VCHS tied it at 40, but the Marauders were up 41-40 at the end of the third.

VCHS regained the lead at 45-43 with a 5-to-2 start to the fourth quarter, but Meigs scored the next six points and never relinquished the edge. The Vikings cut the margin to a single point on three occasions in the final three minutes, but MHS made 7-of-9 free throws down the stretch, sealing the 56-53 victory.

For the game, Meigs made 20 field goals, one of which came from deep, while the Vikings hit 16 field goals, including 10 triples. At the foul line, MHS was 15-of-23 (65.2 percent), while VCHS sank 11-of-17 (64.7 percent).

Coulter Cleland led the Maroon and Gold with 21 points, followed by Wyatt Hoover with 13. Andrew Dodson contributed nine points to the winning cause, while Brayden Stanley and Zach Searles scored four each. Morgan Roberts and Braylon Harrison rounded out the Marauder scoring with three and two points respectively.

Lance Montgomery and Eli Radabaugh paced the Vikings with 14 points apiece. Braylon Damron was next with 11 points, followed by Zayne Karr with six and Brock Hamon with three. Luke Bledsoe and Asa Davidson scored two points apiece for the guests.

After a double-header at River Valley on Tuesday, Meigs is set to wrap up the season at Athens on Friday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs freshman Braylon Harrison (14) passes to senior Zach Searles in the low post, during the Marauders’ three-point victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.3-MHS-Harrison.jpg Meigs freshman Braylon Harrison (14) passes to senior Zach Searles in the low post, during the Marauders’ three-point victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) shoots a layup during the second half of Monday’s TVC Ohio bout in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.3-wo-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) shoots a layup during the second half of Monday’s TVC Ohio bout in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Andrew Dodson shoots a layup in the second half of the Marauders’ 56-53 win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.3-wo-MHS-Dodson.jpg MHS junior Andrew Dodson shoots a layup in the second half of the Marauders’ 56-53 win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Coulter Cleland (10) runs off a screen set by teammate Wyatt Hoover (32), during the Marauders’ 56-53 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.3-wo-MHS-Cleland.jpg MHS junior Coulter Cleland (10) runs off a screen set by teammate Wyatt Hoover (32), during the Marauders’ 56-53 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.