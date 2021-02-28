Rebels fall at Peebles, 67-50

PEEBLES, Ohio — A great start, but the hosts flipped a switch.

The 10th-seeded South Gallia boys basketball team led seventh-seeded host Peebles by a 20-18 count 2:15 into the second quarter of Saturday’s Division IV sectional final in Adams County, but PHS went on a 28-9 run over the next 14:21 and never looked back on its way to the 67-50 victory.

The first quarter featured three ties and three lead changes, with the Rebels (12-10) on top 14-13 at the end of the stanza.

The hosts scored the first five points of the second period, but South Gallia claimed the next six, and led 20-18 after a Brayden Hammond three-pointer at the 5:45 mark.

Peebles regained the lead 19 seconds later on a three-pointer by Oakley Burba, and the Indians never relinquished the advantage.

PHS was ahead 33-26 at halftime, and held the Rebels to 1-of-8 shooting in the third period, stretching the margin to 42-29 headed into the finale.

Peebles’ lead grew as high as 20 points on two occasions in the fourth, and the hosts settled for the 67-50 win.

For the game, South Gallia shot 20-of-44 (45.5 percent) from the field, including 3-of-12 (25 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, PHS was 27-of-48 (56.3 percent) from the field, including 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) from deep. At the foul line, the Red and Gold were 7-of-13 (53.8 percent), and the hosts were 8-of-12 (66.7 percent).

The Indians won the rebounding battle by a 25-to-17 count, including 7-to-6 on the offensive end. Each side committed 14 turnovers in the contest. The guests combined for 16 assists, seven steals and four blocked shots, while PHS claimed 14 assists, 10 steals and two blocks.

Hammond led South Gallia with 21 points on 10 field goals. Jaxxin Mabe — who led the Rebel defense with three steals and two blocks — posted 13 points and four rebounds, hitting a team-best two three-pointers.

Ean Combs had six points and four rebounds for the Rebels, while Layne Ours and Andrew Small scored four points apiece, with Ours grabbing four boards and Small recording four assists. Tristan Saber and Blaik Saunders scored a point apiece in the contest, with Saber earning game-high seven assists.

Burba led the Indians with 29 points, featuring a quartet of three-pointers. Dawson Mills — who led Peebles on defense with three steals and two blocks — recorded 14 points and a half-dozen assists. Easton Wesley tallied 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds, Hunter White added eight points and six assists, while Alan McCoy and Zane Porter scored two points each in the win.

Peebles is slated to visit second-seeded Trimble in the district semifinal on Wednesday.

South Gallia senior Andrew Small (14) shoots a two-pointer over a pair of PHS defenders, during the Rebels' 67-50 loss on Saturday in Peebles, Ohio. SGHS junior Blaik Saunders steals the ball and starts a fast break, during the Rebels' 17-point loss on Saturday in Peebles, Ohio. South Gallia's Ean Combs (left) looks to the basket after receiving a pass from Tristan Saber (23), during the D-4 sectional final on Saturday in Peebles, Ohio. SGHS senior Layne Ours (12) tries a low-post shot over Peebles' Oakley Burba (10), during the Division IV sectional final on Saturday in Peebles, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

