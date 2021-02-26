Rio Grande softball duo honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande outfielder Taylor Webb and pitcher Sydney Campolo have been named the River States Conference Softball Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for Feb. 15-21.

Webb, a junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .583 across three games on the first weekend of the season. She was 7-for-12 with a double, a triple and a homer for a slugging average of 1.083. She also scored four runs and knocked in two.

Webb started out 2-for-4 in a win over Taylor (Ind.). She then was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three runs in a win over Grace (Ind.). Webb was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in a loss to Cumberlands (Ky.).

In her collegiate debut, Campolo struck out 12 batters in a 6-1 win over Grace. It was a two-hitter over 7.0 innings with just two walks and the one run allowed.

Next up for Rio Grande (2-1) will be a pair of ranked opponents — at No. 9 Truett McConnell and at No. 21 Reinhardt Feb. 27-28.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

