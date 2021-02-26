Smith leads Rio showing at MSC Wrestling Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kiah Smith posted a fifth-place finish to lead a quartet of University of Rio Grande wrestlers in last Saturday’s Mid-South Conference North Division Championship at Ephram White Gym.

Smith, a freshman from Millfield, Ohio, posted a 1-2 record in the 174-pound bracket to earn his fifth-place showing. He was the only Rio representative to pick up a victory.

Among the others who represented the RedStorm’s first-year program in the double-elimination tournament were freshman Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH) in the 125-pound division, freshman Brennen Greene (Jackson, OH) at 165 pounds and sophomore Layton Mitchell (Columbus, OH) in the 285-pound bracket.

Mitchell was also Rio’s only representative on the MSC All-Academic Team and also was the RedStorm’s honoree on Champions of Character Team.

Lindsey Wilson College won the team title with 159.5 points, outdistancing runner-up Cumberland (Tenn.) University and the University of the Cumberlands, who tallied 137 and 126 points, respectively.

Lindsey Wilson’s Brandon Reed was named North Division Wrestler of the Year and head coach Corey Ruff earned North Division Coach of the Year honors.

Thomas More University’s Daulton Mayer was named North Division Freshman of the Year and TMU’s Ryan Moore was named North Division Wrestler of the Tournament.

Rio Grande’s Kiah Smith posted a fifth-place finish in the 174-pound division of the Mid-South Conference Wrestling Tournament, last Saturday, in Bowling Green, Ky. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_RIO-Smith.jpg Rio Grande’s Kiah Smith posted a fifth-place finish in the 174-pound division of the Mid-South Conference Wrestling Tournament, last Saturday, in Bowling Green, Ky. Courtesy|MSC Sports Information

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.