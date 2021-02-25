Blue Devils win sectional title

A big night for the big boy … and the boys in blue. Sophomore Isaac Clary drew three defenders and still posted a double-double, while freshman Kenyon Franklin joined the 6-foot-8 center with 19 points as the Gallia Academy boys basketball team notched a thrilling 59-58 victory over third seeded Hillsboro Thursday night in a Division II Southeast 2 sectional final at HHS in Highland County. The 14th seeded Blue Devils (10-9) captured the program’s 18th sectional championship in school history and will travel to sixth seeded Jackson for a D-2 district semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday. It is also the second sectional championship for GAHS coach Gary Harrison in the last four years. More details of the Gallia Academy at Hillsboro game will appear in the Saturday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

