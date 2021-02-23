Federal Hocking takes down Tornadoes, 72-40

RACINE, Ohio — Sometimes you just run into a team on a roll.

The Southern boys basketball team dropped a 72-40 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Sunday afternoon in Meigs County, giving the Lancers their fourth win in a three-day span.

Southern (3-12, 2-7 TVC Hocking) — which fell at FHHS (13-3, 8-1) by a 94-67 count on Jan. 27 — was down 17-5 eight minutes into Sunday’s contest.

Federal Hocking outscored the Tornadoes 18-to-12 in the second period and headed into halftime with a 35-17 advantage.

The Purple and Gold had their best quarter of the night in the third, scoring 14 points, but the Lancers tallied 17 and went into the finale on top 52-31. The Maroon and Gold closed the 72-40 victory with a 20-to-9 fourth quarter run.

For the game, Southern made 14 field goals, including two three-pointers, while FHHS hit 33 field goals, including five triples. SHS sank 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) foul shots, while Federal Hocking was 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) at the line.

Chase Bailey led the hosts with 10 points, followed by Lincoln Rose with six. Tanner Lisle, Cade Anderson and Arrow Drummer came up with five points apiece for the hosts, Aiden Hill added four, Ryan Laudermilt chipped in with three, while Isaac McCarty tallied two.

Tyler Rogers led the Maroon and Gold with 11 points, followed by Tariq Cottrill and Elijah Lucas with 10 apiece. Collin Jarvis and Nathaniel Massie both scored eight in the win, Mitchell Roush added six, while Andrew Airhart and Wes Carpenter had five apiece. Hunter Smith was next with four points, followed by Scotty Balch with three, and Lane Smith with two.

On Wednesday, the Tornadoes visit Green for a Division IV sectional semifinal contest.

