Spartans stymie River Valley, 55-41

BIDWELL, Ohio — As it turns out, the third time wasn’t very charming for the Raiders.

The 14th-seeded River Valley boys basketball team — which fell to Alexander twice in the regular season — dropped a 55-41 decision to the 19th-seeded Spartans in the Division III sectional semifinal on Monday in Gallia County.

Alexander (9-10) — which never trailed in the contest — outscored the Raiders (8-8) by a 15-to-5 count over the first four minutes.

River Valley closed the opening quarter with a 10-to-2 run, pulling within two points, but a 12-to-3 second period gave the guests a 29-18 halftime lead.

RVHS got to within eight points twice within the first two minutes of the second half, but the Spartans were up 46-28 by the end of the stanza.

Alexander started the fourth with a 8-to-3 run, making its lead a game-high 23 points with 3:20 to go. River Valley outscored the Spartans 10-to-1 over the remainder, and fell 55-41.

AHS won the rebounding battle by a 32-to-24 tally, including 11-to-5 on the offensive end. The Silver and Black committed 16 turnovers, while recording eight assists, five steals, and two rejections. The guests combined for 12 turnovers, as well as 12 assists, seven steals and four blocks.

The Raiders made 16-of-47 (34.0 percent) field goal attempts, including 8-of-28 (28.6 percent) three-point tries, while Alexander was 24-of-53 (73.9 percent) from the field, including 3-of-15 (20 percent) from deep. At the foul line, RVHS was 1-for-6 (16.7 percent), and AHS was 4-for-13 (30.8 percent).

Jance Lambert led the Silver and Black with 23 points, 21 of which came from beyond the arc. Mason Rhodes contributed nine points to the Raider cause, while Chase Barber recorded four points and team-highs of four assists and three steals. Ethan Schultz and Braden McGuire had two points each for the hosts, while Kade Alderman claimed one point and a team-best seven rebounds.

The Spartans were led by Kyler D’Augustino with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Zach Barnhouse scored a baker’s dozen in the win, Cam Houpt claimed nine points and eight rebounds, while Jeremiah Clark recorded four points, three assists and two steals. Preston Truax was next with three points, followed by Jagger Cain with two, and Clayton Williams with one.

In Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play this regular season, the Spartans topped RVHS 66-47 on Dec. 11 in Bidwell, and 57-27 on Feb. 13 in Albany.

The Spartans will visit third-seeded Eastern Brown in the sectional final on Friday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

RVHS sophomore Kade Alderman shoots a two-pointer over Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino (12), during the Spartans' 55-41 victory on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley's Jance Lambert (3) passes to teammate Braden McGuire (44) over Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino (12), during the Divison III sectional semifinal on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. RVHS junior Mason Rhodes (right) drives to the basket past Alexander's Jeremiah Clark, during the Division III sectional semifinal on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley's Chase Barber makes a behind the back pass between a trio of Spartans, during Alexander's 55-41 victory on Monday in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

