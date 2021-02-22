Green ousts Lady Rebels, 59-45

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — One rough stretch, and the postseason is over.

The eighth-seeded South Gallia girls basketball team was held scoreless for over 11 minutes in the Division IV championship contest on Saturday in Gallia County, allowing ninth-seeded guest Green to escape with a 59-45 victory.

South Gallia (10-13) connected on five field goals in the opening quarter and led 12-9 eight minutes into play.

The Lady Bobcats started the second stanza with a 6-to-1 run, but SGHS scored the next eight points and led 21-15 with 3:56 left in the first half. SGHS was ahead 22-17 after a made free throw with 2:23 remaining, but the hosts didn’t score again until 46 seconds into the fourth.

Green took a 25-22 lead into halftime, and was up 39-22 after forcing six turnovers and an 0-for-11 shooting performance in the third quarter.

GHS scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, before a Macie Sanders two-pointer ended the South Gallia cold spell with 7:14 left in regulation. SGHS outscored Green 21-to-16 over the remainder of the 59-45 decision.

For the game, South Gallia shot 15-of-62 (24.2 percent) from the field, including 2-of-21 (9.5 percent) from long range. Meanwhile, Green made 22-of-44 (50 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-5 (40 percent) three-point tries. Each team made 13 foul shots, GHS in 19 attempts for 68.4 percent, and SGHS in 23 tries for 56.5 percent.

The Lady Bobcats won the rebounding battle by a 43-to-27 clip, with the hosts claiming an 18-to-12 edge in offensive boards. Green committed 31 turnovers, 20 more than the Lady Rebels. The Red and Gold recorded 15 steals, nine assists and one rejection, while the guests combined for 14 assists, six steals and six blocks.

Sanders led the Red and Gold with 21 points and five rebounds. Tori Triplett scored 10 points and recorded team-highs of five steals and four assists, while Ryleigh Halley came up seven points in the setback. Jessie Rutt contributed five points to the Lady Rebel cause, while Makayla Waugh chipped in with two points and five rebounds.

Leading the guests, Kasey Kimbler scored 21 points and Kame Sweeney added 17. Anna Knapp scored nine points and recorded game-highs of 11 rebounds and five assists. Brelan Baldridge tallied seven points in the win, Alex Smith and Kim Brown added two each, while Lori Brown scored one.

The Lady Bobcat defense was led by Kimbler with three steals and a block.

Green plays top-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia senior Kennedey Lambert (20) shoots a jump shot over Green’s Kim Brown (30), during the first half of the Lady Bobcats’ 59-45 victory on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.23-SG-Lambert.jpg South Gallia senior Kennedey Lambert (20) shoots a jump shot over Green’s Kim Brown (30), during the first half of the Lady Bobcats’ 59-45 victory on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Makayla Waugh (22) goes in for a layup in front of Green’s Charli Blevins, during the Lady Bobcats’ 14-point win on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.23-wo-SG-Waugh.jpg South Gallia senior Makayla Waugh (22) goes in for a layup in front of Green’s Charli Blevins, during the Lady Bobcats’ 14-point win on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia freshman Lindsey Wells (2) shoots a jumper over Green’s Anna Knapp (3), during the second half of the Lady Bobcats’ sectional championship victory on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.23-wo-SG-Wells.jpg South Gallia freshman Lindsey Wells (2) shoots a jumper over Green’s Anna Knapp (3), during the second half of the Lady Bobcats’ sectional championship victory on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia freshman Tori Triplett (3) runs Green’s Kim Brown (30) off of a screen set by Macie Sanders (center), during the Lady Rebels’ 59-45 setback on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.23-wo-SG-Triplett.jpg South Gallia freshman Tori Triplett (3) runs Green’s Kim Brown (30) off of a screen set by Macie Sanders (center), during the Lady Rebels’ 59-45 setback on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

